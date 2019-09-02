The Glossybox advent calendar is here - wait until you see what's inside! It's a thing of beauty…

If you're still kicking yourself for missing out on the Glossybox advent calendar last year, do not fear, the 2019 version has dropped and we are seriously swooning. And it's not just us! It's getting a lot of fans excited for December, that's for sure. This rose gold box of dreams costs £70 for subscribers and £80 for everyone else and is jam-packed full of over £370 worth of beauty kit, including a full 16-shade eyeshadow palette from NYX, the perfume Nomad by Chloé, and a limited edition Tarte Cosmetics highlighter and bronzer palette. Be still our beating heart.

Beauty blogger Really Ree did an unboxing on her Instagram page, and said: "It is looking really great! I have a full list of what’s inside and I think it’s going to be a crowd-pleaser."

The box will be available to pre-order from 6 September for subscribers, and for everyone else, you'll have to wait until 27 September. We’re pleased to report that you CAN use your Glossybox credits toward it.

Last Christmas’s calendar was Glossybox’s first ever - and it was so popular it was a sell-out. One reviewer said: "For Christmas, I bought a few beauty advent calendars to try out and this has to be by far the best one I bought! The value of this advent calendar was great, the packaging was amazing and the variety of products was lovely."

Glossybox is a beauty box subscription brand, dishing out five make-up, skincare and haircare products to their subscribers each month, from brands such as MUGLER, Chloé, Palmer’s and HUDA Beauty.

Scroll down to see a full list of products you can find inside, and get more details on glossybox.com.

Products included are:

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP

Ultimate Shadow Palette – Warm Neutrals / Full Size / RRP £16.00

CHLOÉ

Nomade Eau de Parfum / Deluxe Mini / Worth £7.20

GLOSSYBOX

Blending Sponge / Full Size / RRP £10

NUDESTIX

Cream Lip & Cheek Pencil / Full Size / RRP £20.50

THE BODY SHOP

Hand & Nail Cream / Full Size / RRP £5

LUXIE, Inc

Concealer Rose Gold Brush / Full Size / RRP £12.60

LASPLASH COSMETICS

Wickedly Divine Eyeliner / Full Size / RRP £12.60

MUA MAKEUP ACADEMY

PRO/BASE Primer Oil with Gold Flakes / Full Size / RRP £4

MITCHELL & PEACH

Flora No.1 Bath Oil / Deluxe Mini / Worth £8.05

SLEEK MAKEUP

Matte Me – Birthday Suit / Full Size / RRP £4.99

LIVING PROOF

Perfect Hair Day (PhD) In-Shower Styler / Deluxe Mini / Worth £5

WINKY LUX

Uni-brow / Full Size / RRP £15

DR. DENNIS GROSS SKINCARE

Professional Grade IPL Dark Spot Concentrated Serum / Deluxe Mini / Worth £23

3INA MAKEUP

The Cream Eyeshadow 313 Light Brown/ Full Size / RRP £12.95

CURAPROX

BE YOU Candy Lover Toothpaste / Deluxe Mini / Worth £3.10

NUDE BY NATURE

Touch of Glow Highlight Stick / Deluxe Mini / Worth £9

RITUALS

Rituals of Sakura body cream / Deluxe Mini / Worth £8.41

DR.PAWPAW

Original Clear Balm / Deluxe Mini / Worth £3.99

AVANT SKINCARE

Pro- Intense Hyaluronic Acid Illuminating Day Cream/ Full Size £98

BARRY M COSMETICS

Blusher Quad / Full Size £5.99

DERMALOGICA

Daily Superfoliant / Deluxe Mini / Worth £17.50

KAT VON D BEAUTY

Tattoo Liner Liquid Eyeliner / Deluxe Mini / Worth £6.18

STEVE LAURANT

Lip Tint / Full Size / £17.33

NAILS INC

Nail Polish - Golden Days Ahead / Full Size / £11

TARTE COSMETICS

Park Ave Princess™ Chisel Palette (Limited Edition) / Full Size / £40

