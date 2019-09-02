The Glossybox advent calendar is here - wait until you see what's inside!
It's a thing of beauty…
If you're still kicking yourself for missing out on the Glossybox advent calendar last year, do not fear, the 2019 version has dropped and we are seriously swooning. And it's not just us! It's getting a lot of fans excited for December, that's for sure. This rose gold box of dreams costs £70 for subscribers and £80 for everyone else and is jam-packed full of over £370 worth of beauty kit, including a full 16-shade eyeshadow palette from NYX, the perfume Nomad by Chloé, and a limited edition Tarte Cosmetics highlighter and bronzer palette. Be still our beating heart.
Beauty blogger Really Ree did an unboxing on her Instagram page, and said: "It is looking really great! I have a full list of what’s inside and I think it’s going to be a crowd-pleaser."
The box will be available to pre-order from 6 September for subscribers, and for everyone else, you'll have to wait until 27 September. We’re pleased to report that you CAN use your Glossybox credits toward it.
Last Christmas’s calendar was Glossybox’s first ever - and it was so popular it was a sell-out. One reviewer said: "For Christmas, I bought a few beauty advent calendars to try out and this has to be by far the best one I bought! The value of this advent calendar was great, the packaging was amazing and the variety of products was lovely."
Glossybox is a beauty box subscription brand, dishing out five make-up, skincare and haircare products to their subscribers each month, from brands such as MUGLER, Chloé, Palmer’s and HUDA Beauty.
Scroll down to see a full list of products you can find inside, and get more details on glossybox.com.
Products included are:
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP
Ultimate Shadow Palette – Warm Neutrals / Full Size / RRP £16.00
CHLOÉ
Nomade Eau de Parfum / Deluxe Mini / Worth £7.20
GLOSSYBOX
Blending Sponge / Full Size / RRP £10
NUDESTIX
Cream Lip & Cheek Pencil / Full Size / RRP £20.50
THE BODY SHOP
Hand & Nail Cream / Full Size / RRP £5
LUXIE, Inc
Concealer Rose Gold Brush / Full Size / RRP £12.60
LASPLASH COSMETICS
Wickedly Divine Eyeliner / Full Size / RRP £12.60
MUA MAKEUP ACADEMY
PRO/BASE Primer Oil with Gold Flakes / Full Size / RRP £4
MITCHELL & PEACH
Flora No.1 Bath Oil / Deluxe Mini / Worth £8.05
SLEEK MAKEUP
Matte Me – Birthday Suit / Full Size / RRP £4.99
LIVING PROOF
Perfect Hair Day (PhD) In-Shower Styler / Deluxe Mini / Worth £5
WINKY LUX
Uni-brow / Full Size / RRP £15
DR. DENNIS GROSS SKINCARE
Professional Grade IPL Dark Spot Concentrated Serum / Deluxe Mini / Worth £23
3INA MAKEUP
The Cream Eyeshadow 313 Light Brown/ Full Size / RRP £12.95
CURAPROX
BE YOU Candy Lover Toothpaste / Deluxe Mini / Worth £3.10
NUDE BY NATURE
Touch of Glow Highlight Stick / Deluxe Mini / Worth £9
RITUALS
Rituals of Sakura body cream / Deluxe Mini / Worth £8.41
DR.PAWPAW
Original Clear Balm / Deluxe Mini / Worth £3.99
AVANT SKINCARE
Pro- Intense Hyaluronic Acid Illuminating Day Cream/ Full Size £98
BARRY M COSMETICS
Blusher Quad / Full Size £5.99
DERMALOGICA
Daily Superfoliant / Deluxe Mini / Worth £17.50
KAT VON D BEAUTY
Tattoo Liner Liquid Eyeliner / Deluxe Mini / Worth £6.18
STEVE LAURANT
Lip Tint / Full Size / £17.33
NAILS INC
Nail Polish - Golden Days Ahead / Full Size / £11
TARTE COSMETICS
Park Ave Princess™ Chisel Palette (Limited Edition) / Full Size / £40
