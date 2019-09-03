The lowdown on teeth whitening

A set of pearly whites is the ultimate A-list accessory - we all want that Hollywood smile! But there are so many different teeth-whitening options on the market, it can be difficult to know what's what. We speak to Cosmetic Dental Surgeon Dr Nina Bal to bring you her top tips...



The dentist is best



Despite an arsenal of whitening toothpastes, strips, home kits and 'hacks', if you want to invest in a brighter, whiter smile, a trip to the dentist will provide the best results. "Whitening products aren't effective as they contain very little percentage of bleaching agent - not enough to make a difference," says Nina. "They are not very safe either as they can remove superficial enamel which can lead to damage on the teeth and gums."





Do your research



"Firstly, check with your dentist to find out if you are a suitable candidate for teeth whitening, as the gums have to be in good condition," advises Nina. Nina then recommends a home whitening trays, used overnight at home for a period of approx. two weeks, as the most effective way to whiten your teeth. She takes an impression of your teeth, the impressions are sent to a lab to create trays that are an exact replica of the teeth to ensure a perfect fit for safety, comfort and best results. Whitening gel is then placed in the trays.



Do your prep

"You should have a good clean prior to whitening so all the stains are gone, as the whitening will whiten the enamel but not get rid of the stains," says Nina. "The stains need to be cleaned with airflow and polish before any whitening treatment takes place, so make sure this is all part of your treatment."





Focus on maintenance



To help maintain the whiteness of your teeth after your whitening, Dr Nina suggests reducing or limiting the amount of staining agents present in food and drinks i.e. coffee, curry. She also recommends having a coffee with a straw and rinsing your mouth out afterwards.

For more information, visit facialsculpting.co.uk.