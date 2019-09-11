Charlotte Tilbury's beauty advent calendar has been unveiled and it's a galaxy of amazing-ness Charlotte Tilbury's Christmas gifts for 2019 are incredible…

Sometimes it's just the small things that can get you excited for Christmas; it might be the autumn leaves on the ground, the tree decorations in the shops or it might be Christmas beauty advent calendars dropping left, right and centre. For us, it's the latter, which is why we're so excited to find out about the Charlotte Tilbury Advent Calendar Glittering Galaxy of Make-up Magic. Even the name of it gives us goosebumps, to be quite honest with you.

The £150 makeup extravaganza features two make-up looks built into one show-stopping treasure trove of beauty marvels…

SHOP: charlottetilbury.com

These are the products that are included…

Full Sized - Colour Chameleon in Champagne Diamond

Full Sized - Eyes to Mesmerize in Star Gold

Full Sized - Matte Revolution in Pillow Talk

Full Sized - Superstar Lips in Sexy Lips

Mini Charlotte’s Magic Cream

Mini Wonderglow

Mini Multi Miracle Glow

Mini Goddess Skin Clay Mask

Mini Rock’n’Kohl Amber Moon

Mini Legendary Lashes

Mini Supermodel Body

Mini Take it All Off

Basically, come Christmas Day you'll be looking a million dollars. It's no secret that there's always a lot of hype over Charlotte's new offerings and we're predicting a stampede when this one launches in October.

SHOP: charlottetilbury.com

If £150 isn't in your price range and you're looking for a Christmas gift that's a bit more reasonable, you will be able to purchase The Gift Of Pillow Talk Lips, £25, which includes the Pillow Talk lipstick and lipliner.

Skincare lovers can buy the Bright Magic Skin Glow set, £40, which features Charlotte's skincare treats as well as a luxurious eye mask.

RELATED: The Glossybox advent calendar is here - wait until you see what's inside!

It has been quite the week for Charlotte - her makeup brand has officially launched into Selfridges. Plenty of celebrities arrived for the launch party; from Donna Air to Chloe Lloyd and Lottie Moss.

The most famous was Charlotte's current muse, Dame Joan Collins, who looked incredible as she joined Charlotte to pose with some of her favourite beauty products.

MORE: Stop everything! Elemis' limited edition advent calendar has dropped & it's next-level good

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.