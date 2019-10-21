Cat Halloween makeup that's easier than it looks - and you ONLY need 6 products! Halloween party? No biggie!

In the past, I've never really dressed up for Halloween. I, like many others, didn't know the best way to nail a great makeover. I'd give up before starting and revert to a night in with more treats than tricks, enviously scrolling through Halloween makeovers on Instagram.

But that all changed when the team at HELLO! mentioned a Halloween makeover at Urban Decay. Naturally, I jumped at the chance and was so excited to get some tips on how to create a purrfectly (sorry) fierce and fun cat makeover. And, amazingly, achieve the look using only six products that, chances are, most of which you will already have in your makeup bag. With just some black liner, trusty glitter, and the new gorgeous Urban Decay Naked Honey palette, you can create a fabulous look that will make you Halloween party ready. Watch the video below for the results…

VIDEO ABOVE: Watch HELLO!'s Francesca get a feline makeover

Sure, it looks complicated. But it's actually much easier to achieve than you'd think. After applying the Urban Decay Naked Honey palette, £42, and Heavy Metal glitter to the eyes, all that's left is to do is apply a base, finish off the cat features and dig out some cat ears – and you're set to go!

The perfect look for Halloween

Products used

For the eyes, my trusty professional makeup artist used a few shades from the Naked Honey palette: Swarm, Golden, Keeper and Sting. Afterwards, she opted for the individual eyeshadow 'Blackout', £15, to add even more dramatic effect. Don't forget to coat the lashes in jet-black mascara - we used the Urban Decay Perversion mascara, £21, but any drugstore find should do. And it wouldn't be a party without some glitter. We used the Heavy Metal glitter in Dreamland, £14.50, to finish off the eyes, adding extra sparkle.

To complete the cat look, the Perversion liner, £18, is what you need. With its precision tip and jet black finish, it's the perfect tool to create the nose and whiskers. Bonus: it's also waterproof, so no need to worry about any party drinks spills. Use the Pure White Pro Customiser, £20, underneath the whiskers for a feline finish.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.