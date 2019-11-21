Here’s how to get a free Charlotte Tilbury lip liner A cult product at no extra cost

Charlotte Tilbury’s lip liners are legendary - the perfect product for those wanting a fuller pout in an instant - and for the next 24 hours, the makeup mogul is offering a free Lip Cheat liner to shoppers. The liner, in Bond Girl (a subtle berry shade that suits most skin tones), usually costs £16, but is free today if you spend over £55 - which really isn’t too much of a struggle…

Charlotte’s offer comes ahead of the Black Friday sales next week, in which the brand is likely to participate - however, it’s looking like certain products will be discounted in the shopping event, rather than the whole collection, so today’s the time to shop if you want a new lipstick in time for festive season.

Lip Cheat in Bond Girl, £16, Charlotte Tilbury

Makeup artists, celebs and influencers alike swear by Charlotte Tilbury’s Lip Cheat as one of the best in the business, thanks to its unique, waterproof formula that gives the perfect base for your lipstick, and helps enhance your natural look as subtly as possible.

The Bond Girl shade is a brand favourite, behind iconic nude colour Pillow Talk, and is the perfect upgrade if you need a bit of colour, but nothing too OTT.

The offer runs until 1pm tomorrow (22nd November) or until stocks last, so we recommend shopping quickly if you want to get your hands on some new beauty buys for yourself or as a Christmas gift. And if you need some inspiration? Look no further; here’s what the HELLO! team loves…

Matte Revolution lipstick in Bond Girl, £25, Charlotte Tilbury

Pick up the matching lipstick for the perfect pout.

The Golden Goddess luxury palette, £40, Charlotte Tilbury

These stunning eyeshadows are guaranteed to make anyone swoon. The perfect thing to unwrap on Christmas Day.

Magic Away concealer, £24, Charlotte Tilbury

This concealer is perfect for eye bags and dark circles, and comes with a sponge for easy application.

Legendary Brows, £18.50, Charlotte Tilbury

This brow gel makes taming your eyebrows easy, and the precise brush ensures you can get every patch.

Superstar Lips in Pillow talk, £25, Charlotte Tilbury

The perfect nude, with a glossy sheen that helps hydrate your lips.

Instant Look in a Palette, £49, Charlotte Tilbury

Everything you need to create a perfect complexion, including bronzer, highlighter, blusher and eyeshadows.

