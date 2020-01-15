Laura Whitmore has been killing it with her beauty looks on Winter Love Island, and on Wednesday night the presenter shared the secrets to her look - and it turns out, her favourite products are from a cruelty-free beauty brand.

The presenter posted an Instagram TV where she spoke about the three products she always uses from Iconic London, and we can’t wait to get our hands on her eyebrow must-have. Laura told viewers that she always uses the brand’s ‘Brow Silk’ for a fluffy look, admitting: “I love a bushy brow. I don’t do anything with them, I don’t pluck my brows. There was a few years when I did that and it wasn’t a good look. I wish someone had told me, but they didn’t.

“What I like to do is just brush up, up, up… until you’ve got the thickness you want. Once you have that, you can use the edge of [the brush] to smooth it down.”

The product is available to buy online if you loved her look, and it costs just £16 for the silk.

Brow Silk, £16, Iconic London

Laura also revealed the secret to her fresh-faced, dewy look, and it’s all about using liquid products. “I like blush in liquid form because it doesn’t look too cakey, and I always like that dewy look,” she said, revealing that she loves the brand’s Sheer Blush. “Not sweaty, dewy! The colour I use is ‘Power Pink’.”

Sheer Blush, £18, Iconic London

Same with highlighter, where the 34-year-old uses liquid drops to give a subtle sheen. “This is probably my favourite product,” she said. “It comes in different shades, but I’m just using original. I get scared with highlighter because some people, let’s be honest, just highlight their whole face.”

Illuminator drops, £30, Iconic London

Earlier this week Laura’s hairstylist revealed the presenter’s stunning messy ponytail, which was created using a selection of must-have hair products, and judging by the selection of curling tongs, dry shampoo and cult surf spray used, the key to this look is volume.

Bumble and Bumble surf spray, £22, Lookfantastic

Colour WOW hairspray, £11, Lookfantastic

ghd Classic Curl tong, £95.99, Amazon

Our new beauty inspo, for sure.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.