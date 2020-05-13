Il Makiage makeup is huge in the US & now it's here in the UK - these are the most talked-about products If you're looking to find a new beauty brand while on lockdown, let us introduce you to Il Makiage…

We love discovering a new makeup brand, and when we found out that Il Makiage was launching in the UK, we did a little celebratory dance. This is the brand that has America obsessed, and can colour match your foundation in 90 seconds online. As we won't be heading to counters anytime soon, this could be a blessing if you're looking for a new foundation. The website officially launches on Thursday 14 May and there's a waiting list for avid fans.

Colour Boss Squad Eyeshadow, £33, Il Makiage

Il Makiage was launched in the US back in June 2018 by brother-sister duo Oran Holtzman and Shiran Holtzman-Erel who sought out to completely change the way people shop for beauty online.

Lipsticks, £18, Il Makiage

The brand is now the second-fastest-growing e-commerce brand in the US, and the Woke Up Like This foundation has over 90,000 reviews - the single most-reviewed beauty product online in the US.

Woke Up Like This Foundation, £36, Il Makiage

"My sister and I sought out to create one of the most inclusive, prestige beauty lines for all, while leaning heavily into technology. Out of the gate, we decided to build a digitally-native beauty brand since we truly believed that the beauty category is ready for digital disruption," Oran said.

No Filter Poreless Base Smoothing Primer, £28, Il Makiage

As part of its tech-first approach, Il Makiage has established the PowerMatch algorithm, a unique algorithm which utilises machine learning to precisely match beauty complexion products (foundation, concealer etc.), without ever seeing the consumer’s face. To date, over ten million users have taken the brand’s “PowerMatch quizzes” to discover their perfect match.

Prices start at £19 and you can join the waitlist at ilmakiage.com.

