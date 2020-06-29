Everyone, Amazon's selling Meghan Markle's favourite drug-store mascara with 50% off It would be a crime not to add to basket…

Here at HELLO! we're sometimes lucky enough to get a little heads up about the most exciting deals Amazon is putting on that day. In today's installment we almost fell off our chair when we saw Meghan Markle's favourite drug-store mascara with a whopping 50 percent off. If you're not fluttering your lashes with excitement, something is seriously wrong.

Back in 2018, we interviewed Meghan's former makeup artist Lydia Sellers, who was proud to say that she worked with the future Duchess of Sussex during her time on Suits. The pair worked together from 2015 until 2017 and they met through a publicist friend. During their time working together Meghan raved about one product in particular - her go-to mascara.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara, £4.50, Amazon

"Meghan actually introduced me to a drugstore mascara, Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara," she told us. "I keep it stocked in my kit now at all times thanks to her! This mascara really helps to amplify your lashes and polish off the entire look. It's great for full volume and lengthening, the formula is super hydrating. I love how it builds, and that the price point is accessible for all budgets."

The mascara, usually priced at £8.99 on most websites is in Amazon's big sale and it's priced at £4.50. What an absolute steal.

Meghan showing off her amazing lashes during a royal outing

It's not juist Meghan and Lydia who love it. One Amazon reviewer said: "oooooh now what can I say about this. I've tried so many mascaras over the years and this is by far the best one. Better than L'oreal Voluminous and many other brands. Seriously, I can't rate this high enough - separates lashes, goes on easily - and lasts."

