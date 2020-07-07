PSA: Kate Middleton's favourite Clarins lip gloss is on sale (and this very rarely happens) The Duchess of Cambridge favourite lip colour revealed...

Now that summer is in full swing, all we can think about are (socially distanced) holidays and making sure that we have a gorgeous natural glow. We are always on the lookout for effortless beauty buys, and we’ve found the perfect royal approved beauty product for summer: Kate Middleton’s favourite Clarins lip gloss – and now we can get it at a reduced price in the summer sales!

It was revealed that Kate uses Clarins Lip Perfector when she was spotted reaching into her handbag for a tube of it during Wimbledon in 2019.

Duchess Kate was spotted pulling a tube of the Clarins lip gloss out of her bag during Wimbledon in 2019

The Instant Light Clarins Lip Perfector is regularly £18.50, but you can find your own favourite hue of the perfect sheer summer gloss at up to 30 percent off starting at £12.95.

Clarins Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector in Intense Maple, £18.50 £12.95, Feel Unique

Duchess Kate’s go-to shade is Rose Shimmer, which we tracked down in the sales as well! The Clarins Natural Lip Perfector in the Kate-approved colour is also at a lower price.

Clarins Natural Lip Perfector, Rose Shimmer, £15.72, John Lewis

As Duchess Kate is a huge fan of natural-looking makeup, we can see why she would have this gloss handy at all times! The 'melting gel' formula gloss gives lips just a hint of subtle natural colour, so it can be easily swiped on anywhere at any moment, and promises to nourish and protect as well.

We'll see you in the virtual queue.

