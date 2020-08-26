I tried the new Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! mascara to see if it's really worth the hype - here's my honest opinion Is it as magic as everyone says?

Charlotte Tilbury has done it again - she has released a new beauty product that has been taking over our Instagram feeds this past week. It's the new Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara, which had a waiting list of over 500,000 people in the week leading up to its launch. How crazy is that?!

It's described as a "miracle mascara" because of the "innovation that delivers instant volume, length and stretch with a 24-hour vertical lift effect". This new addition to the Pillow Talk range has been developed with an exclusive, innovative paddle brush with 'load, comb and lift' technology.

This isn't me by the way - I wish it were!

I know opening a new mascara can be exciting so I thought I'd share with you my honest thoughts about the packaging, the price and the wand. Is it really as easy to use? Is it worth £23? Read on to find out…

My first impressions of Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes - a review

The packaging of this mascara is really lovely, and luxurious. Totally what you would come to expect from a Charlotte Tilbury launch, let's be honest. It looks summery and fresh and light. The full size is 10ml and costs £23, and the travel size is 4ml and is priced at £12. I think this price point is what we've all come to expect from a luxe lash product these days. Do you need to spend that much on mascara? That's only for you to decide.

I've used this mascara a few times now and I love that the wand just glides out with no need to pull or tug (and no residue around the base). Charlotte describes the wand as 'magic' and I've never had to read instructions before when it comes to applying mascara - but thankfully they're on the back of the box and they're pretty straightforward.

You use the flat side of the wand to load the mascara onto your lashes, then zig-zag the bristle side upwards from the root for a full push-up. You then use the bristle side for a more defined look.

I've been applying my mascara in the same way for the last 20 years so it seemed a little strange at first doing it in a different way but it was easy and literally fool-proof. I was worried at first that I'd load too much product on my lashes but thankfully it seems to be just the right amount. Perhaps it is magic after all.

A before and after on the website is pretty impressive

A really good tip is to precision paint your lashes by using the end of the wand for even more definition and separation. My lashes are quite long but it definitely needs a lift. Previous years I've had LVL Lashes done - which is especially good before a holiday - but this definitely gave a similar effect.

I tried this mascara on during the London heatwave - perfect to test if it's smudge proof and humidity proof. I did see a little bit of transfer on to my brow area towards the end of the day, but generally speaking it stayed put all day long.

The best thing about the mascara is how silky my lashes looked - I've never described that about a mascara before, but due to the Keratin restore effect and the carnauba wax in this mascara - which is also known as the 'Queen of Waxes' - it gives a super-strong conditioning effect on individual hair fibres for a thicker look and feel.

My lashes looked super long and lifted - very impressed!

I am trying to think of something that I didn't think was great for this mascara review but I'm struggling. I love mascara (especially a new one!) but I have to say, I hate the process of removing it at the end of the night and this is one of those mascaras that you really need eye makeup remover to get it all off or else you have panda eyes before bed.

But yes, it would appear Charlotte should add 'witchcraft' to her CV because she certainly has the magic touch when it comes to lifted lashes.

Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes is out now on CharlotteTilbury.com.

