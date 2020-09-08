The Glossybox 2020 Beauty Advent Calendar has dropped - and it could be the best one yet

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Glossybox beauty advent calendar is always high on people's wish list and this year is better than ever. It contains 25 beauty treats that make the perfect countdown to Christmas. There are 14 full-size products and 11 deluxe minis, and this year’s lineup includes Fenty Beauty, Iconic London, Pixi, Lime Crime, and Huda Beauty.

Following yet another sell out in 2019, this year’s beauty advent arrives as a beautiful marble swirl design, with touches of Glossy pink and metallic gold. This year’s offering is worth over £390 and will retail at £80 for subscribers and £99 for non-subscribers.

The calendar will launch on pre-order for Glossybox subscribers on 8 September at 12pm, and will be available for non-subscribers to buy from 30 September also at 12pm.

For the first time, this year's calendar includes Glossy’s very own GLOSSYBOX Skincare.

What's inside the GLOSSYBOX 2020 Beauty Advent Calendar?

If you prefer to be surprised, don't carry on reading…

Brushworks HD Complexion & Contouring Sponge Set

Illamasqua Liquid Eyeliner

Laboratoires Filorga Paris NCEF-REVERSE Supreme Multi-Correction Cream

Pixi Glow Mist

Lime Crime Mini Velvetines Liquid Lipstick

Lee Stafford Hair Apology 10-in-1 Treatment Spray

GLOSSYBOX Skincare 3-in-1 Moisturiser

Bubble T Winter Berries Bath Bomb Fizzers

MUA Cosmetics Eyebrow Pencil

Zoeva Screen Queen Highlighting Palette

Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask

Sunday Riley Good Genes Glycolic Acid Treatment

Ecooking Hand Cream

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick

bareMinerals Prime Time Foundation Primer

The Body Shop Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Mask

Sleek Makeup Loose Pigment

The Vintage Cosmetic Company Polly Bow Make-up Headband

Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick in Wedding Day

Avant Skincare 3-1 Hyaluron-Filler Collagen Eye Formula

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant

KVD Vegan Beauty Go Big Or Go Home Mascara Trooper in Black

Nails.Inc Victoria Nail Polish

Iconic London Day to Slay Eyeshadow Palette

