Charlotte Tilbury drops a surprise new eyeshadow palette - and it's inspired by royal gemstones

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Since the first release in 2017, Charlotte Tilbury’s sensational, sell-out Instant Eye Palette has become one of the most hotly anticipated launches ahead of Christmas, seeing over 40,000 beauty fans sign up to previous waitlists. Today, Charlotte has exclusively revealed 2020’s Instant Eye Palette - and it's available until midnight Friday.

SHOP: The best new eyeshadow palettes to buy now that it's all about the eyes

The Bejewelled Eyes to Hypnotise Instant Eye Palette features the light play of jewels and gemstones in four magical eyeshadow shades, eye glow looks. Inspired by the world’s most brilliant jewels, these golden topaz to dreamy amethyst ones enhance every eye colour with a look of gorgeous, red carpet magic so you can glow from day to night like a diamond-covered royal.

Bejewelled Eyes to Hypnotise Instant Eye Palette, £60, Charlotte Tilbury

"Everyone has been asking me to bring this palette back following the sensational success of previous sell-out drops, so I’m delighted to surprise you all" Charlotte said.

The palette is available exclusively on CharlotteTilbury.com until midnight 12 September 2020 before making a magical return for the holiday season.

The packaging is perfect, as per usual! Featuring a dazzling, collectable silver starburst case.

Eyeshadow palettes are coming out left, right and centre right now - perfect timing for while we're all wearing face masks and emphasising our eyes a little more than usual.

If crystal hues are what you're after, you'll love the new Urban Decay Stoned Vibes Eyeshadow Palette.

Stoned Vibes Eyeshadow Palette, £46, Urban Decay

If you're looking to elevate your eye makeup to sultry shades, you'll love the new NARS Extreme Effects Eyeshadow Palette which features 12 sultry shades in supermatte, shimmer, and latex-like finishes, all designed with a superfine, creamy feel.

Extreme Effects Eyeshadow Palette, £56, NARS

Whichever you choose from the new viral palettes, you simply can't go wrong.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.