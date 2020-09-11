The John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar for 2020 has been unveiled and if you love pink, you'll love it! 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

John Lewis, take all our money! The 2020 beauty advent calendar has finally been unveiled and it's a fabulous shocking pink colour - just what we all need after a sombre year. The calendar retails at £150, containing over £375 worth of beauty must-haves from the nation's favourite beauty brands including Sunday Riley, Neom, Charlotte Tilbury, Disciple, Slip, Elemis, Nars, Lumene and Clarins.

Beauty advent calendar, £150, John Lewis

Inside there are eight full-size products and the calendar has been designed to offer customers a number of beauty rituals including a full skincare regime, a versatile makeup look, a moment of calm, some finishing touches for the hair and the John Lewis beauty buyers’ three favourite fragrances.

What's more, sustainability has been front of mind when designing this year's calendar and the carefully curated selection is housed in a fully recyclable box with reversible drawers for those that want reuse and fill up next year.

The calendar officially launches on 1 October 2020, and you can purchase via the John Lewis app across the My John Lewis Virtual Beauty Weekend. Sign up to become a member.

What's inside the John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar 2020?

Spoiler alert: The contents revealed below

Acqua di Parma Mini Hatbox 2x 20ml 1x5ml

Lumene Nordic-C Glow Boost Essence 15ml

Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish™ Hot Cloth Cleanser 30ml

bareMinerals Prime Time™ Original Foundation Primer 7ml

NARS Lipstick, Tolede 1.6ml

Evolve Beauty Bio-Retinol Gold Mask 30ml

By Terry Baume de Rose Lip Balm 3ml

Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt 55ml

Clarins Relax Body Treatment Oil 30ml

Bobbi Brown Mini Smokey Eye Mascara, Black 3ml

Slip Pure Silk Skinny Black Scrunchie

Disciple Discovery Kit Skincare Gift Set 2x10ml

Neom Organics London Perfect Night's Sleep Pillow Mist 30ml

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 15ml

Rodial Snake Oxygenating & Cleansing Bubble Sheet Mask Individual Sachet 22g

Hermès Twilly d'Hermès Eau Poivrée Eau de Parfum Replica 7.5ml

Dermalogica BioLumin-C Eye Serum 15ml

Charlotte Tilbury Colour Chameleon Dark Pearl 1.6g

ESPA The Grounding Crystals 55g

Eyeko Skinny Liquid Eyeliner 1.8ml

GIVENCHY IRRESISTIBLE Eau de Parfum 8ml

Estee Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Global anti-ageing cell power crème 15ml

Laura Mercier Blush Colour Infusion, Pomegranate 6ml

Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil 15ml

Shiseido Ultimune Eye Power Infusing Eye Concentrate 15ml.

