The Benefit Beauty Advent Calendar for 2020 has dropped - & it's full of cute mini makeup products

Leanne Bayley
Benefit's new beauty advent calendar is out and it looks better than ever. The small, compact design features 12 miniature products and your Christmas will be all the more glamorous for it.
Today is a good day! Benefit Cosmetics - the beauty brand loved by plenty of us - has dropped its brand new beauty advent calendar for 2020 - what's more, it has a super sassy name, titled Shake Your Beauty!
This limited-edition Benefit Cosmetics set includes 12 mini-sized Benefit best-sellers! Inside you get not one but three of the best-selling mascaras, fan-favourite brow collection pieces and best in class bronzers and blushers.
Shake Your Beauty Advent Calendar, £58.50, Benefit Cosmetics
Priced at £58.50, this compact beauty advent calendar is limited edition and we've been told there is limited stock. So in other words, don't mess around if you're wanting to get hold of lots of cute Benefit minis.
If you want a full list of what's inside, check out the image below.
We're a little bit excited about Christmas at HELLO! We've been shopping around for the best beauty advent calendars for women, the best beauty advent calendars for men, we're even excited about ones for pets!
RELATED: The best beauty advent calendars for 2020
SPARK DELIGHT: 10 best jewellery advent calendars for a sparkling Christmas 2020
LUXURY: The Net-a-Porter Beauty Advent Calendar for 2020 is worth £1120. Yes, really.