The Benefit Beauty Advent Calendar for 2020 has dropped - & it's full of cute mini makeup products The countdown to Christmas is on!

Today is a good day! Benefit Cosmetics - the beauty brand loved by plenty of us - has dropped its brand new beauty advent calendar for 2020 - what's more, it has a super sassy name, titled Shake Your Beauty!

This limited-edition Benefit Cosmetics set includes 12 mini-sized Benefit best-sellers! Inside you get not one but three of the best-selling mascaras, fan-favourite brow collection pieces and best in class bronzers and blushers.

Shake Your Beauty Advent Calendar, £58.50, Benefit Cosmetics

Priced at £58.50, this compact beauty advent calendar is limited edition and we've been told there is limited stock. So in other words, don't mess around if you're wanting to get hold of lots of cute Benefit minis.

If you want a full list of what's inside, check out the image below.

We're a little bit excited about Christmas at HELLO! We've been shopping around for the best beauty advent calendars for women, the best beauty advent calendars for men, we're even excited about ones for pets!

