Stacey Solomon fans will be pleased to hear one of her daily beauty products is hugely discounted for Amazon Prime Day!

After being pushed back several times because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 event – which is one of the biggest online shopping events of the year – is finally taking place on 13 and 14 October. And if you're anything like Stacey, you'll want to be snapping up the bargains!

During the coronavirus lockdown, the Loose Women star shared her go-to beauty regime, which included just three simple items – lip balm, fake eyelashes and moisturiser, applied in that order.

Dr PawPaw original lip balm, was £6.95 now £3.13, Amazon

The lip balm in question was from celebrity-loved brand Dr PawPaw, and there are two similar products that are available for 55 per cent off on Amazon Prime Day – both of which usually retail for £6.95.

The first is the original clear balm, which contains pawpaw, aloe vera and olive oil and can be used for everything from moisturising lips, soothing irritated skin and taming frizzy hair.

Dr PawPaw tinted lip balm, was £6.95 now £3.08, Amazon

Meanwhile, the second is a tinted papaya balm, which can also add colour to your lips and cheeks.

Stacey's go-to product was the £8.95 Scrub & Nourish stackable pot, which she said she "discovered it years ago in Australia and it's my favourite." As she applied a sweep of lip balm, the doting mum explained: "My lips are so dry in the house."

The Loose Women star's lockdown beauty routine included Dr PawPaw

Considering we've all been spending much more time at home in 2020 than ever before, there's no better time to refill your makeup bag with some much-needed moisturising beauty products.

And Stacey is not the only star who uses Dr PawPaw! Back in 2017, Emma Willis revealed the original balm was also one of her beauty essentials as she prepared for her hosting duties at the BRIT Awards, while Made In Chelsea's Millie Mackintosh previously said of the product: "I reapply throughout the day to hydrate my lips."

