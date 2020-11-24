Saks is selling beauty advent calendars with a major Black Friday markdown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There are holiday gifts for beauty lovers, and then there are those that will knock them off their feet. If you're still on the lookout for a beauty advent calendar for 2020 - Saks Fifth Avenue should be your go-to destination because there are some incredible deals on right now.

If you’re not familiar with advent calendars, there are quite a few types, from beauty to wine to food. What makes them so special is that each calendar provides an easy way to sample a variety of products in that space. The beauty-obsessed can head to Saks Fifth Avenue for discounted beauty advent calendars this year and you won't be disappointed.

Aerin beauty advent calendar, from $240, Use Code BFEARLYSF for $50 off, Saks Fifth Avenue

This is the quintessential gift for the discerning perfume lover, with an assortment of 10 of Aerin's most iconic scents all in one box, including Tuberose Le Jour and Limone di Sicilia.

Cellcosmet Switzerland beauty advent calendar, $350, Use Code BFEARLYSF for $50 off, Saks Fifth Avenue

This is the first advent calendar ever to feature cellular cures for skin, and there are 24 products perfect for all skin types to try to turn your winter skin woes around, including the CellLift Serum and Active Tonic.

Clarin's beauty advent calendar, $60, Saks Fifth Avenue (the code for $50 off will apply if your order value is more than $200 - enter BFEARLYSF at checkout)

This limited-edition advent calendar is packed with 12 of the brand’s most popular skincare and makeup products in full, mini, and trial sizes, including a mini wonder perfect mascara 4D, trial-size hydra-essential moisturizing reviving eye mask, and full-size beauty flash balm.

