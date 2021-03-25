We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Makeup brushes are considered an essential tool for any beauty lover looking to achieve a flawless complexion.

Whether you're buffing in foundation, contouring and highlighting for added definition, or perfecting a cut crease – a good brush will ensure your products leave your face streak-free and without a hint of patchiness.

But with so much choice on the market, it can be difficult to know what to spend your hard-earned money on.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie's makeup artist shares her Spring/Summer beauty trends

Thankfully, Amazon has come to the rescue and has slashed the prices of its fan-favourite – and loved by many professional makeup artists – Real Techniques brushes.

Founded by sisters Samantha Chapman and Nicola Haste – also known as Pixiwoo – in 2011, Real Techniques offer "prestige quality, award-winning, and innovative tools at a great value to the beauty-obsessed around the world".

If you're looking to start building your own brush collection, then the brand's Everyday Essentials kit is a great place to start – plus, exclusive to Amazon, it also comes with two Miracle Complexion Sponges!

Real Techniques Everyday Essentials, £17.24, Amazon

With everything you need for your daily makeup, it contains a blush brush, two miracle complexion sponges, deluxe crease brush, setting brush and expert face brush – all for £17.24 – that's 25 percent off!

If you want to enhance your bone structure, then the Real Techniques Sculpting Set is for you.

Containing a wide, angled sculpting brush, a soft, feathered fan brush and a setting brush for powder, this set will define your contour with a whopping 35 percent off.

But it's not just Real Techniques sets in the Amazon sale. If you're after a specific brush, then there are plenty to choose from, including their Expert Face Brush, Powder Brush and there's even a 3-in-1 Customizable Complexion brush for foundation and concealer.

Real Techniques Sculpting Set, £14.40, Amazon

It's no wonder Real Techniques brushes have thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon.

"The handles are sturdy and comfortable to hold, the hairs are soft and do not shed. They blend makeup easily and are just all-around excellent and affordable brushes," noted one happy customer.

"These are fantastic brushes and being a makeup artist, I've tried many others," said another.

With a minimum of 25 percent off, you really can't wrong.

