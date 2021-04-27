Zendaya’s glossy pink lip is perfect for summer getaways - and it’s on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Zendaya shut the Oscars carpet down with one flash of her neon yellow Valentino dress, but her Academy Awards glam was not to be missed either.

Specifically, the simplistic gorgeous hue on her lips. The Malcolm & Marie star’s eyecatching dress made the statement but her no-makeup-makeup look was the perfect touch, and we wanted the details on her neutral glossy lip hue fused with a hint of spring color immediately.

Zendaya's no-makeup-makeup look was stunning

Zendaya’s makeup artist, Sheika Daley, told InStyle she created the look with Lancôme Juicy Tubes in 13 Raspberry Cool and lined Zendaya’s lips with Lancome Le Crayon in Nude.

We loved Zendaya’s glossy soft lip and tracked down the Lancôme Juicy Tube and the Le Crayon. The Juicy Tube happens to be on sale at Macy's for $17 and the Le Crayon is on sale for $22.10 for a limited time (use code FRIEND for 15% off until May 2). There's a cute Juicy Tubes gloss gift set on sale at Macy's for $21 too that is perfect for Mother's Day gifts.

Lancome Juicy Tubes, $17, Macy's

Lancome’s Juicy Tubes have become a cult favorite among the beauty product obsessed. The small tubes pack a punch with ultra-high shine and four hours of lasting hydration. There are also 20 shades to choose from.

We love that you can wear the glosses on their own or layer them over your favorite lipstick to give it a little more oomph. Colors like Spring Fling and Creamsicle are great for spring, and Orange Flashback, Hello Cherry, and Game Berry are a few of our faves for spring and summer.

"The inspiration came from us wanting to do a very clean, fresh, and natural look," Daley told the magazine. "Barely there makeup balanced the neon dress and we had fun experimenting with all the flesh tones on the eyes, cheeks, and lips. It was a very different beauty look from the Critics' Choice Awards, and with Zendaya we always like switching things up from show to show."

Zendaya dazzled in an incredible Valentino gown and matching Jimmy Choo heels

The Euphoria star wowed Sunday night when she hit the red carpet in her stunning strapless gown, which came complete with a bandeau-style top and a striking midriff cutout. It deserved a round of applause even from those of us watching from home.

Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, took the dress to another level with matching yellow Jimmy Choo stilettos, a yellow face mask, and a stunning array of Bulgari diamond necklaces, including a dazzling drop necklace that had a yellow diamond in the middle. The total of the blinged-out accessories? A whopping $6 million.

