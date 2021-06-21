Amazon is selling a huge £30 gel nail kit that has thousands of five-star reviews

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Many of us have become accustomed to doing our own manicures after months of salon closures during the coronavirus lockdowns, and if you're still keen to flex your at-home skills, you might want to buy your own gel nail kit.

In fact, Amazon have an amazing deal on during Prime Day, offering a full set including an LED lamp, gel nail polishes and tools - for just £30.99.

Even better, the kit has won thousands of five-star reviews on the online shopping site, from buyers who say that it is effective, easy to use and perfect for beginners. Sold!

Gel nail kit, £30.99, Amazon

The HNM kit includes six polishes - in pretty nudes, pinks and glitter shades - as well as manicure tools including clippers and files, nail tip guides and of course, the curing lamp.

With a USB cable, the lamp can be plugged into your laptop or any other suitable port, so it's easy to travel with too.

The Duchess of Sussex opted for a gel manicure on her wedding day

Singing its praises, one shopper wrote on Amazon: "Absolutely amazing value for money! The amount you get for what you pay is fantastic," while another comments: "I am so impressed with the accessories within this kit alongside the polishes and UV/LED lamp. I was so excited to use the kit and it has completely exceeded my expectations. The add-ons are absolutely outstanding!"

There are plenty of famous fans of gel manicures, which are loved for their long-lasting finish and glossy, opaque look.

The Duchess of Sussex famously opted for CND Shellac for her royal wedding day, wearing a custom colour made from a layer of 'Unmasked' – a pretty nude - and two coats of Negligee, which is a pale, sheer polish. She also wore two coats of the shade 'Cashmere Wrap' on her toes.

CND Shellac Unmasked nail polish, £16.85, Amazon

CND Shellac Negligee nail polish, £16.85, Amazon

CND Shellac Cashmere Wrap nail polish, £16.85, Amazon

Meghan's nudes of choice are actually available to buy on Amazon too, so you could even recreate her look with your new lamp...

