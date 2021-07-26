Charlotte Tilbury summer sale alert! Plus, the big mystery box is coming back for 2021

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

I don't know about you, but since lockdown, I've felt a bit meh when I look in the mirror. From stressed skin woes to dark bags under my eyes due to lack of sleep, I need a little confidence boost - and a little R 'n' R. Luckily, Charlotte Tilbury has come to the rescue with her big summer sale and the 2021 return of her mystery box.

From 26 July 2021, customers will be able to shop an edit of Charlotte’s makeup and skincare kits with magical savings starting at 30% off. From on-the-go makeup and iconic palettes to celebrity-loved magic moisturisers and award-winning foundations, there are huge deals to be had.

I love Charlotte's products, and these are some deals that will be going in my basket...

Charlotte's Magic Blush & Go Complexion Kit, was £103, now £72.10, Charlotte Tilbury

Bigger, Brighter Eye Tricks, was £78, now £54.60, Charlotte Tilbury

Plus, Charlotte’s SELL OUT Mystery Box is back and it's a good one! Filled with seven full-size beauty products, two beauty secrets from the Mystery Box will include the Walk Of No Shame Luxury Palette and Charlotte’s Magic Cream or Charlotte’s Magic Cream Light! More details to come about that one - but watch this space!

Build Your Own Matte Revolution Lipstick Kit, was £75, now £52.50, Charlotte Tilbury

The 'Easy Confidence-Boosting Makeup Kit' has been masterminded by Charlotte's chic niece, makeup-artist Sofia Schwarzkopf-Tilbury, who also works for the business and is a great advert for the products with her Rosie Huntington-Whiteley-esque good looks. Just look at this pair!

Charlotte Tilbury and her niece Sofia Schwarzkopf-Tilbury

The collection includes some of Sofia's favourite beautifying makeup products for mesmerising eyes, glowing skin and a fuller-looking pout! This collection should be £164, but in a brand new sale announcement, it's just £131.20.

Sofia's Easy Confidence-Boosting Makeup Kit​​​​, was £164, now £131.20, Charlotte Tilbury

