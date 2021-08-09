Meghan Markle swears by this lip balm for soft, kissable lips

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex has shared a number of her favourite beauty products over the years, thanks to her previous life as a star actress - and she's even revealed her secret for keeping her lips kissable!

Perhaps Meghan even prepped her lips for her first kiss with Prince Harry with the moisturising treatment, which she told Beauty Banter gives her: "Soft, kissable, buttery lips."

The product in question is Fresh's cult Sugar Advanced Therapy Lip Treatment, £21.50 / $26, of which she added: "I have searched high and low and tried every kind of lip balm, but this is the very best... I swear by it."

WATCH: Royal couples' sweet PDAs

We have to agree with Meghan - it's one of our favourites, too! Its jojoba seed oil, castor seed oil and hyaluronic acid-packed formula is a hit with beauty shoppers as well - who have given it rave reviews online.

The royal famously opted for a natural lip balm on her royal wedding day, too, and seems to prefer the natural look over lipstick.

Fresh Sugar Advanced Therapy Lip Treatment, £21.50 / $26, Look Fantastic

Her makeup artist Daniel Martin told Glamour of the look: "I made sure her lips were well hydrated, but I opted for a tinted lip balm that gave colour without looking like heavy lipstick. We wanted a natural flush."

Before stepping back from royal duties, Meghan was known to continue to take a relaxed approach to beauty - and generally did her own makeup for official engagements and events.

Meghan famously wore just a tinted lipbalm on her royal wedding day

And as for why we don't often see Meghan in a bold lipstick look, Daniel also told People magazine: "The one time she did a red lip, she just didn’t feel comfortable in it. She likes to talk and she's not a fussy person, so she doesn't want to have to worry about anything."

A swipe of lip balm it is, then!

