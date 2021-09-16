Charlotte Tilbury's advent calendar for 2021 is SO exciting and it's available to buy for just 48 hours

It's the one you've been waiting for, makeup maestro Charlotte Tilbury has unveiled her 2021 beauty advent calendar and it's just phenomenal. Charlotte's Beauty Secrets & Dreams advent calendar is the ultimate gift for beauty lovers. Or for yourself. But the twist? It's a 48-hour drop, which means it's only available to buy until 9am BST 18 September 2021 or while stocks last.

Priced at £210, you're in for a beauty secret behind every jewel-handled drawer and it's the perfect gift for yourself or for a loved one. Inside you'll find Charlotte’s world of magic makeup and supercharged skincare innovations with magical full-size and travel-size makeup and skincare icons. What's more, you can reuse the box and store your jewellery in it afterwards. Even better, included with this first drop is the brand new Instant Eye Palette in Smokey Eyes are Forever with a mini Eye Blender Brush for a limited edition duo we know will sell out.

What's inside Charlotte Tilbury's beauty advent calendar 2021?

The 12-drawer beauty advent calendar includes three full-size and nine travel-sized products, including the must-have Beauty Light Wand in Spotlight, new Colour Chameleon eyeshadow pencil in Pillow Talk and the iconic, suits-all Matte Revolution lipstick in Pillow Talk Medium. You'll also find her some of Charlotte's best-selling skincare, like the Magic Serum and Goddess Clay Mask.

Excitingly, this first limited-edition drop includes the brand new Instant Eye Palette in Smokey Eyes are Forever. With 12 magical shades from nude peach and rose gold to golden green and bronze, you can create four different smokey eye looks: Love Eyes, Power Eyes, Happy Eyes and Confident Eyes. As always, they've been created with Charlotte's signature silky, long-lasting eyeshadow formula.

