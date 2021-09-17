The John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar for 2021 is mood boosting & worth over £600

John Lewis, take all our money! The 2021 beauty advent calendar is always a popular choice and it's a fabulous bright pop of colour this year - just what we all need after a sombre time of late. The calendar retails at £159, containing over £600 worth of beauty must-haves from the nation's favourite beauty brands including Augustinus Bader, Dr. Jart+, Sunday Riley, Neom, CharlotteTilbury, The Beauty Chef, Elemis, Hourglass, Estee Lauder and lots more.

RELATED: The best beauty advent calendars to get you excited for Christmas

John Lewis beauty advent calendar, £159, John Lewis

Inside there are 12 full-size products and the calendar has been designed to offer customers a number of beauty rituals including a full skincare regime, a versatile makeup look, a moment of calm, some finishing touches for the hair and the John Lewis beauty buyers’ favourite finds.

RELATED: Our favourite men's advent calendars to get him in the festive spirit this year

What's more, sustainability has been front of mind when designing this year's calendar and the carefully curated selection is housed in a fully recyclable box with reversible drawers for those that want reuse and fill up next year. Customers can also recycle all their beauty advent empties, using the John Lewis in-store BeautyCycle service, to recycle five or more beauty empties and enjoy £5 off your next beauty purchase. FYI, customers need to be a My John Lewis member to do this.

SHOP: The best advent calendars for kids

The calendar officially launches on 4 October 2021, and it will sell out INSTANTLY because it always does.

What's inside the John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar 2021?

Spoiler alert: The contents revealed below

Kate Somerville Exfolikate Cleanser 50ml

Ren Ready Steady Glow 100ml

Augustinus Bader Vegan Reformed Rich Cream 15ml

Sunday Riley Good Genes 15ml

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Face mask

Evolve Rose Quartz Exfoliator 30ml

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair 30ml

Liz Earle Skin Tonic 50ml

Elemis Superfood Kefir Face Mist 30ml

Dermalogica Bio-C serum 30ml

Clinique Dramatically Different 15m

Fresh Soy Face Cleanser 50ml

MAC Lipstick

Hourglass Caution Mascara

Charlotte Tilbury Queen of Glow Palette

Nars Lip Pencil

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray 35ml

Aromatherapy Associates De-Stress Muscle Bath & Shower Oil 55ml

Molton Brown Fiery Pink Pepper Bath & Shower Gel 100ml

Neom Organics London Real Luxury Standard Scented Candle

Living Proof PHD Dry Shampoo 92ml

The Beauty Chef Collagen Inner Boost 100ml

Floral Street Arizona Bloom 10ml

Juliette Has a Gun Fragrance X2 5mls

Hermes L’Ombre des Merveilles 7.5ml

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.