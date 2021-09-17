The John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar for 2021 is mood boosting & worth over £600

Leanne Bayley
John Lewis, take all our money! The 2021 beauty advent calendar is always a popular choice and it's a fabulous bright pop of colour this year - just what we all need after a sombre time of late. The calendar retails at £159, containing over £600 worth of beauty must-haves from the nation's favourite beauty brands including Augustinus Bader, Dr. Jart+, Sunday Riley, Neom, CharlotteTilbury, The Beauty Chef, Elemis, Hourglass, Estee Lauder and lots more.
John Lewis beauty advent calendar, £159, John Lewis
Inside there are 12 full-size products and the calendar has been designed to offer customers a number of beauty rituals including a full skincare regime, a versatile makeup look, a moment of calm, some finishing touches for the hair and the John Lewis beauty buyers’ favourite finds.
What's more, sustainability has been front of mind when designing this year's calendar and the carefully curated selection is housed in a fully recyclable box with reversible drawers for those that want reuse and fill up next year. Customers can also recycle all their beauty advent empties, using the John Lewis in-store BeautyCycle service, to recycle five or more beauty empties and enjoy £5 off your next beauty purchase. FYI, customers need to be a My John Lewis member to do this.
The calendar officially launches on 4 October 2021, and it will sell out INSTANTLY because it always does.
What's inside the John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar 2021?
Spoiler alert: The contents revealed below
- Kate Somerville Exfolikate Cleanser 50ml
- Ren Ready Steady Glow 100ml
- Augustinus Bader Vegan Reformed Rich Cream 15ml
- Sunday Riley Good Genes 15ml
- Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Face mask
- Evolve Rose Quartz Exfoliator 30ml
- Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair 30ml
- Liz Earle Skin Tonic 50ml
- Elemis Superfood Kefir Face Mist 30ml
- Dermalogica Bio-C serum 30ml
- Clinique Dramatically Different 15m
- Fresh Soy Face Cleanser 50ml
- MAC Lipstick
- Hourglass Caution Mascara
- Charlotte Tilbury Queen of Glow Palette
- Nars Lip Pencil
- Laura Mercier Caviar Stick
- This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray 35ml
- Aromatherapy Associates De-Stress Muscle Bath & Shower Oil 55ml
- Molton Brown Fiery Pink Pepper Bath & Shower Gel 100ml
- Neom Organics London Real Luxury Standard Scented Candle
- Living Proof PHD Dry Shampoo 92ml
- The Beauty Chef Collagen Inner Boost 100ml
- Floral Street Arizona Bloom 10ml
- Juliette Has a Gun Fragrance X2 5mls
- Hermes L’Ombre des Merveilles 7.5ml
