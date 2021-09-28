Meghan Markle's Time cover lipstick revealed - and it's gorgeous

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We still can't get over how stunning the Duchess of Sussex looked when she graced the cover of Time magazine with husband Prince Harry earlier this month.

The royal parents made this year's Time 100 Most Influential People of 2021 and celebrated with their first, eye-catching cover together. The former Suits star wore hair down in loose waves, and she donned an all-white outfit, consisting of a sleek shirt and tailored trousers, finishing off with gold Cartier jewels.

But did you check out her makeup? The star's skin was perfected by makeup artist Linda Hay, who has worked her magic on many beautiful celebrities, including Heidi Klum, Selena Gomez, Megan Fox, Jennifer Lawrence, Julianne Moore and Naomi Watts, so Meghan was in great company.

Linda recently revealed that the lipstick she used on the 40-year-old's lips was Pillow Talk by Charlotte Tilbury - a brand which is a long-time favourite of the royal's. Meghan is said to also love CT's Matte Revolution Lipstick in Very Victoria, a spicy brown shade created for Victoria Beckham.

Meghan and Harry on the cover of TIME magazine

Pillow Talk is a widely, celebrity-loved shade and suits pretty much everyone. On her website, Charlotte says of the iconic product: "This dreamy nude pink is the ultimate celebrity and supermodel lip colour for naturally fuller, wider lips. The colour enhances the natural hue of your lips, so you can CHEAT a perfect pillow-y pout in seconds."

Pillow Talk Original, £25 / $34, Charlotte Tilbury

If you fancy treating yourself, keep scrolling to shop. Also, seeing that it's finally autumn and Christmas is fast approaching, why not check out Charlotte's advent calendar?

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Dreams and Secrets Advent Calendar, £150 / $200, Charlotte Tilbury

The new calendar on the block is known as 'Charlotte's Beauty Secrets & Dreams advent calendar' and quite frankly, is the ultimate gift for beauty lovers.

Priced at £150, it's the perfect gift for yourself or for a loved one. Encased inside each drawer, there's makeup and supercharged skincare galore; a true mix of full-size and travel-size offerings. What's more, you'll even find a full-size Pillow Talk lipstick, which is perfect if you want to recreate that royal pout.

