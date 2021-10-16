Michelle Keegan practically gets an eye lift with her incredible brow gel - and we need it stat

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan always looks flawless - that's a fact - so any chance we get to find out her beauty secrets, we're all ears!

The actress took to Instagram with a glowing selfie recently, prompting fans to go wild over her 'J Lo glow' - and luckily for us, Michelle's makeup artist Emily Clarkson has come to our rescue with all the product details.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan's beauty secrets

There's a range of goodies in the star's makeup bag, from NARS to Charlotte Tilbury and Chanel, but we did spot that Michelle has a new favourite when it comes to sculpting her brows. Don't they look amazing?

Michelle's lifted look comes courtesy of Anastasia's Brow Freeze - a holding gel that is brushed over the eyebrows, before pressing them into place to get that laminated look. Genius.

Michelle look incredible in her glam selfie

The snap got a huge reaction from fans, with one calling Michelle's look their "makeup of dreams" and another wrote: "At first glance I thought you were J. Lo... but then realised. You are both equally as stunning as each other!"

MUA Emily also revealed that Michelle's dewy skin came courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury's Light Wonder foundation, while she used Chanel's 'Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream' in Deep and NARS' lipstick in 'Belle De Jour', plus a Bobbi Brown clear gloss on top.

Anastasia Brow Freeze, £19.20, LookFantastic

The star has previously told HELLO! that she likes to mix up the brands in her personal makeup bag. "I love L'Oreal because they've got great eyeliners, Giorgio Armani for their bases, and Laura Mercier - I love their skincare and the body butter. I love NARS concealer - it really brightens the eyes."

She recently launched her very own range with brush brand Spectrum Collections, too, saying of her kits: "I created this collection with all my friends and family in mind so there really is something for everyone! Including all my staple every day brushes and - if I do say so myself - the best lip balm ever!"

