30+ best beauty Black Friday deals 2021: From Urban Decay, MAC, to Bobbi Brown, NARS & MORE!

Black Friday is one of the most overwhelming times of the year - and it continues right through to Cyber Monday. Should you be buying an investment piece? Should you be bulk buying for the next five years? And should you be buying all your Christmas presents in one online splurge? Our personal opinion? Buy something that sparks joy. That might be jewellery, it might be handbags, or it might be beauty products. We've rounded up our favourite early Black Friday beauty deals for this year.

MAC Cosmetics Black Friday deal 2021

How utterly fabulous are the new limited edition Best of M·A·C Black Friday kit?! Priced at £58 and worth £140, this is one stella deal. The limited-edition kits are filled with seven fan favourites including new Love Me Liquid Lipcolour and an exclusive makeup case!

Best of MAC Black Friday Kit, £, MAC Cosmetics

La Mer Black Friday deal 2021

Hold on to your hats because this is the most exclusive gift worth £195+. Enjoy six deluxe treatments and two luxe accessories with any £180+ purchase. Your gift includes: An Exclusive La Mer Cosmetics Case, The Hand Treatment 30ml, The Intensive Revitalizing Mask 5ml, The Moisturizing Soft Cream 3ml, The Eye Balm Intense 3ml, The Regenerating Serum 3ml, The Renewal Oil 5ml, and your choice of a Compact Mirror or Mini Silk Scarf.

Dates to note: 23 November - Saturday 27 November.

Code: LOVELAMER

Templespa Black Friday deal 2021

Save 25% when you buy three selected Christmas gifts! With gifts ranging from £15 to £150.

Blissed Out gift set, £50, Templespa

bareMinerals Black Friday deals 2021

On Black Friday weekend you'll be able to get a whopping 25% off everything on the bareMinerals website. What's more, in the lead up to the big day you can spend £60 and receive a 3-piece collection for FREE. Use code CYBERWEEK. If you're in the market for a new make up bag, you can get a FREE one on orders over £60. Use code FAVEFRIDAY. We'll be stocking up on one of the new limited edition eyeshadow palettes, that's for sure!

SHOP BAREMINERALS

Aglow Eyeshadow Palette, was £28, will be 25% off, bareMinerals

OPI Black Friday deals 2021

Special savings are to be had at OPI. Ultimately if you spend more, you save more. Spend £35 and recieve one free nail polish with code CYBER1, and spend £65 and get TWO free nail colours and a primer. Use code CYBER2 for that one.

OPI Celebration Treatment Collection, £27.90, OPI

Urban Decay Black Friday deal 2021

The beauty brand has launched the Black Friday deals earlier than ever before… 30% off at urbandecay.co.uk. Discount automatically applied at checkout. We'll be stocking up on eyeshadow palettes this year because there's a whopping 40% off!

Urban Decay Prince Eyeshadow Palette, was £49 now £29.40, Urban Decay

Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday deal 2021

You can always count on Charlotte to give you some epic shopping deals. Charlotte Tilbury’s Cyber Week 2021 will include magical savings on iconic holiday gifts and 'Buy more, save more!' bundles with up to 45% off. There are more deals dropping as well - Charlotte, you do spoil us.

Bronzed Blushing Beauty Kit, was £79, now £63.20, Charlotte Tilbury

Glossier Black Friday deal 2021

Whether you're looking to try one of the new Glossier products, or replenish your favourites, be sure to check out the discounts available during Black Friday - everything on Glossier.com will be 20% off (including 5 limited-edition, Black Friday Weekend only specials!!) from Thursday, November 25 at 7AM EST (12PM GMT) through Monday, November 29 at 11:59PM PST (Tuesday, November 30th at 4:59AM GMT). Another really great trick for getting Glossier discounts all the time? Check out the gift sets bundles.

Lancôme Black Friday deals 2021

Lancôme has an early 30% off deal for Black Friday. Use code BF2021 at the checkout.

Lancôme Monsier Big Mascara Set, was £22.50, now £15.75, Lancome

eBay Black Friday deals 2021

You get 20% off fragrances on eBay this Black Friday. Whether you're looking for Armani, Jean-Paul Gaultier or Diesel, there are plenty to choose from. Use code BLACKFRIDAYUK.

Carolina Herrera Good Girl, was £75, now £58.99, eBay

Mama Mio Black Friday deal 2021

Calling all pregnant mamas to be! There are so many incredible pre Black Friday deals going on right now. 35% off singles, 20% off kits, bundles & supersizes, 10% off mini mio range.

Glossybox Black Friday deal 2021

The Black Friday GLOSSYBOX deals are being kept under wraps but they're promising limited edition launches, huge discounts, and mystery beauty boxes.

Armani Beauty Black Friday deal 2021

Armani beauty will utilise Giorgio Armani’s Acqua for Life initiative to bring a new purpose and meaning to Black Friday, transforming it once again into Blue Friday. Armani beauty will donate to WaterAid with each online purchase.

Boots Black Friday deal 2021

At Boots, all the Black Friday deals are starting to pop up and we're very excited.

Philips Sonicare Toothbrush, was £300, now £95, Boots

FOREO Black Friday deal 2021

Trinny Woodall swears by her FOREO, Mollie King loves hers, and usually, you can get your own FOREO with a hefty discount on Black Friday. Save up to 50% this Black Friday on FOREO products including the LUNA 3, UFO 2, BEAR, ISSA 2 and ESPADA. With up to 50% off its celebrity-loved devices, you're in for a major treat. Whether you want to spoil yourself or you’re determined to be someone’s favourite Santa this year, FOREO’s Black Friday is a money saver you can’t afford to miss! See you in the virtual queue.

Bobbi Brown Black Friday deal 2021

Deals are early on Bobbi Brown this year. Enjoy 25% off skincare right now and a FREE full-size Extra Lip Tint if you spend over £65 (after discount). Enter code: EXTRALIP at checkout to redeem.

Free Lip Tint, Bobbi Brown

Paula's Choice Black Friday deal 2021

Paula’s Choice will be offering huge discounts from 21 November.

REN Skincare Black Friday deal 2021

Ren’s Black Friday will be a big event with charity donations, online-exclusives and big savings.

Look Fantastic Black Friday deal 2021

There are SO many offers on right now at Look Fantastic. From Christmas gift sets to complimentary hair masks and even 25% off CeraVe. What's more, save up to 23% on your order and an extra 5% if you use the code: 5LF.

Kerastase Elixir Oil, was £39.90, now £33.90, Look Fantastic

Morphe Black Friday deal 2021

Morphe’s Big Friday Event is here with BIG limited-time holiday savings of 75% off select products including Morphe 2 Skincare, Morphe Lip Gloss and some of the best makeup brushes on the market -- this is a deal not to be missed.

Morphe Tinted Eyebrow Gel, was £7, now £4, Morphe

NARS Black Friday deal 2021

NARS has 20% off site on all products, including cult classics like Orgasm Blush and Radiant Creamy Concealer as well as the brand NEW Holiday Collection. Any baskets over £80 will also be eligible to enjoy an even higher discount rate of 30%. These offers can be accessed by using the promo code CYBER.

IT Cosmetics Black Friday deal 2021

IT Cosmetics has 30% off site-wide and there are free gifts to be had. You would be CRAZY to miss out.

Your Skin But Better CC + Cream, was £32.50 now £22.75, It Cosmetics

Beauty Bay Black Friday deal 2021

Beauty Bay's catchphrase is 'Bag it. Buy it. Brag it.' - and we plan to do just that! Whether you're after a skincare fridge or Anastasia Beverley Hills, there's something for everyone. 30% off (amos) everything!

Jeffree Star Jawbreaker Palette, was £55, now £38.45, Beauty Bay

Feel Unique Black Friday deal 2021

Feel Unique's Black Friday beauty deals for 2021 might be the best yet, including unmissable savings on makeup, skincare, fragrance and gift sets. Until all the big deals drop use code SURPRISE at checkout for a Secret Saver 25% off.

Lumene Nordic Ageless Radiant Youth Night Elixir, was £44.90, mystery discount applied at checkout, Feel Unique

Wowcher Black Friday deals 2021

If you thought Wowcher was all about bargain helicopter rides and spa days, think again! You can buy so many beauty treats on site - and this Black Friday you can shop hair tools, beauty kits, and even fragrances.

Espa Black Friday deal 2021

There is up to 40% off Espa products from Monday 22 November, with secret flash sales happening on specific products. You might want to keep your eyes peeled for this one.

Perricone MD Black Friday deal 2021

Skincare lovers, rejoice! There is 30% off everything and 65% off outlet for Black Friday this year. Hero products include: High Potency Growth Factor Firming & Lifting Eye Serum, and the Cold Plasma Plus+ Sub-D Neck.

By Terry Black Friday deal 2021

There are up to 70% off selected lines on By Terry this year. We love this super chic eyeshadow palette below.

V.I.P. Expert Paris 'Mon Amour' Palette, was £48 now £38.40, By Terry

The Perfume Shop Black Friday deal 2021

Black Friday has arrived on-site and there are plenty of deals that can be had, and there will be even more dropping.

Armani Diamonds Eau de Parfum, £39.99, with a saving of £33.01, The Perfume Shop

Face Halo Black Friday deal 2021

If you haven't tried Face Halo yet, you've got to! We swear by these makeup removal pads - they're genius. Dual-sided and reusable, the gentle face pad is made up of fibres 100 times finer than human hair to ensure a deep, thorough clean that only uses water. What's more, each pad can be machine washed up to 200 times.

Face Halo three-pack, was £18 now £15.30, Look Fantastic

Isle of Paradise Black Friday deal 2021

Your favourite tanning brand is going bigger and better than ever this year, with up to up to 70% off all Isle of Paradise products on site this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Isle of Paradise Express Self-Tanning Mousse - Ultra-Dark, was £19.95, now £15.96, Boots

