Surprise! Trinny Woodall just dropped a RARE Trinny London sale for Black Friday 

There are some beauty brands that always seem to be on sale, but there are some brands who keep those sales for super special occasions - and Trinny London is one of them.

For Black Friday, Trinny Woodall has launched a very special 10% off offer for the cyber weekend.

You've got until Monday 29 November at 11.59 pm (UK time) to get 10% off all products from Trinny London. Worth noting that gift sets are excluded from this offer.

Trinny London's latest launch: Eyetallics, £18, Black Friday price £16.20

Fashion pro Trinny Woodall founded Trinny London in 2017 with the mission to give every individual the confidence to be their best.

The 57-year-old makeup mogul is all about the essentials and wants to banish overflowing makeup bags. The former TV star invented the streamlined solution called 'the stack' and makeup fans (or her 'Trinny Tribe') swooned over the multitasking little pots of joy that click seamlessly together.

Trinny London Stacks, from £43.90

If going to a makeup counter seems too daunting, or you just don't have time, the Trinny London innovative Match2Me profiling tool highlights the perfect shades for your exact combination of skin, hair and eye colours in under five minutes.

