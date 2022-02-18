10 Sephora beauty deals for Presidents' Day: The ultimate discounts on right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We loved the New Year sales, and now our inner beauty addicts are thrilled to see that Sephora has amazing beauty deals in honour of Presidents' Day! There are hundreds of beauty bargains to be had across makeup, haircare, skincare and bath and body – but you better act quick, they won't be around for long!

To celebrate Presidents' Day, we've rounded up the top beauty products to shop in the Sephora sale. Check out the best buys from some of our favourite brands, including Fenty Beauty, Huda Beauty and Marc Jacobs.

Fenty Beauty Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette, was $28 NOW $20, Sephora

Create custom combinations with this mix and match eyeshadow palette by Fenty Beauty. Equipped with a range of matte and shimmering shadows in warm, earthy tones, this portable palette fits perfectly in your purse, plus it's both cruelty-free and gluten-free.

Huda Beauty The Overachiever High Coverage Concealer, was $30 NOW $15, Sephora

Huda Beauty's High Coverage Concealer has received rave reviews online:

“One of the best concealers out there. Full coverage, long-lasting, everything you would want to brighten up,” wrote one.

“Buy this now! Worth every penny, you will not be disappointed,” added another.

REN Clean Skincare It's All Glow Kit, was $56 NOW $32, Sephora

Get your glow on with this holiday kit from REN Clean Skincare. Designed to combat pores, dullness and dark circles, REN's ultra-hydrating duo will leave your skin looking healthy and radiant.

T3 Ceramic Curling Iron, NOW $149.99, Sephora

This curling iron is enhanced with digital T3 SinglePass® technology and custom blend ceramic to create shiny and long-lasting curls.

Marc Jacobs Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer Lip Gloss, was $29 NOW $15, Sephora

Delivering maximum colour and brilliance, Marc Jacobs' Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer lip gloss is available to shop in a number of different shades including creamy pinks, shimmering lavenders, and iridescent brights.

KVD Beauty Foundation Brush, was $34 NOW $24, Sephora

This foundation brush is a game-changer! Boasting an exclusive sculpted shape for precision from every angle, you'll be able to contour and blend like a pro.

Natasha Denona Body Glow, was $55 NOW $27.50, Sephora

Glitter-free, Natasha Denona's formula has a light, fresh, and fluid consistency that's easy to apply and quick drying. It's also water-resistant, making it a vacation essential.

Fenty Skin The Before-Bed Set 3-Piece PM Essentials, was $59 NOW $35, Sephora

It's just as important to take care of your skin at night as it is in the daytime. Thankfully, Fenty Beauty has created the ultimate skincare trio to target pores, dark spots and dryness while visibly brightening, smoothing, and fighting shine.

Briogeo's Honey Hydration Hair Repair Kit, was $38 NOW $25, Sephora

Bring your hair back to life with Briogeo's Honey Hydration Hair Repair Kit. Featuring a hair mask that's proven to boost moisture by up to 88 percent after just two uses, you'll also find the Super Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner set.

Dr. Jart+ Dermask Water Jet Vital Hydra Solution, was $6 NOW $4, Sephora

Treat yourself to a cellulose sheet mask that deeply hydrates and moisturises the skin.

