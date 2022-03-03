Mrs Hinch's favourite concealer has over 30,000 five star reviews - and it's on sale

She may be known for sharing cleaning tips and tricks, but Mrs Hinch also knows a thing or two about beauty. The former hairdresser often posts about her morning skincare and makeup routine – and there's one product in particular that she swears by.

Taking to Instagram last year, the cleanfluencer revealed that she loves Maybelline's Instant Anti Age Eraser Eye Concealer, having used it for "donkey's years."

Mrs Hinch has raved about the concealer on Instagram

Reduced to just £5.49 in Amazon's sale, Sophie Hinchliffe will no doubt be adding her favourite beauty buy to basket – and at such an affordable price, this deal is too good to miss!

Offering ultra-targeted correction, this formula has been enriched with goji berry and haloxyl to slow down skin ageing. Ideal for covering dark circles and concealing wrinkles as well as sculpting and illuminating skin, Maybelline's concealer has received over 30,000 five star reviews.

Maybelline Instant Anti Age Eraser Eye Concealer, £5.49, Amazon

"I only received this morning and have just used it and had to write a review straight away," wrote one happy customer. "I've always had dark circles under my eyes and I've tried so many concealers and nothing has ever hidden them...well until today! I honestly can't believe how well this product works. I don't have any dark circles!! I love this product so much already."

Another glowing review read:

"Believe the hype. The best concealer I've tried, wouldn't use anything else now, and I used to pay for Armani concealer!! Fantastic all-around concealer. Most concealers make the lines around my eyes more prominent, really ageing. I'm 41, have slightly crepey, thin skin and major dark circles and purple eyelids so I can't live without a good concealer! I also have sensitive skin. This one brightens and covers well, while not caking, (after a few seconds it just seems to melt seamlessly onto the skin) it doesn't make me look 60 years old and I think it does have a youthful effect, it seems to smooth as well as brighten. Almost a miracle and this price is incredible!"

