Attention, beauty fans! 7 Memorial Day beauty sales you seriously don't want to miss

It's Memorial Day weekend - the official countdown to summer has finally begun! And the Memorial Day 2022 beauty sales are the perfect opportunity to level up your makeup bag with some of the hottest looks of the season.

MAC is having a big sale, plus you can find great discounts on major cosmetics brands like Huda Beauty or Urban Decay at Sephora and Ulta.

For the celebrity beauty fan, you’re in luck - Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Skin & Kylie Cosmetics have also slashed prices for Memorial Day.

So there's no reason you can't get your glow on for summer!

Memorial Day 2022 beauty sales: Our favorite deals

We've already taken a peek at the best deals and have made our beauty shopping lists. Here’s what we love…

SEPHORA: UP TO 50% OFF

Sephora has your favorites for up to 50% off PLUS free shipping with the code: FREESHIP.

HUDA BEAUTY The Overachiever High Coverage Concealer, was $30 now $15

ULTA BEAUTY: UP TO 50% OFF

From eyeshadow palettes to the best skincare buys out there, you'll find amazing deals at Ulta.

Urban Decay Wild Greens Eyeshadow Palette, was $44 now $22

NORDSTROM RACK: UP TO 70% OFF

The Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack sale includes a whole array of amazing beauty deals, with an additional 25% off the retailer's always discounted prices on top brands including Shiseido, Laura Mercier, Estée Lauder, Too Face, L'Occitane and more.

Estée Lauder Pure Color Desire Crème Lipstick, was $44 now $21.97

MAC COSMETICS: UP TO 40% OFF

MAC Cosmetics, which has launched the out-of-this-world 1980s-inspired Stranger Things collection - is offering up to 40% off selected products, plus is having a Glow All Out sale - use the discount code 25GLOW for 25% off bronzers and highlighters.

MAC Prep + Prime Transparent Finishing Powder, was $31 now $18.60

FENTY BEAUTY: UP TO 50% OFF

Fenty’s four-day Saucy Summer Sale is ON: Get up to 50% off on selected items from both Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, plus you’ll receive a free three-piece gift when you spend $75.

Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil, was $40 now $28

SHOP FENTY BEAUTY SALE

LOOKFANTASTIC: UP TO 50% OFF

Save up to 50% sitewide, and use the offer code MD10 for an extra 10% off almost everything. You can also score the May Beauty Bag for free if you spend over $100, and there's also a great free gift with Elemis - get an Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Moisture Essence worth $32 FREE with a $70 purchase from the brand.

Elemis Pro-Definition Day Cream, was $128 now $89.60

KYLIE SKIN & KYLIE COSMETICS: $10 OFF & MORE

Get up to $10 off Kylie Skin and save big on selected items in Kylie’s makeup bag, too.

Make Him Blush Blush Stick, was $17 now $12

