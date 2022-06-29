10 best makeup setting sprays makeup fans swear by

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There’s a beauty product that most celebrities and iconic makeup artists swear by, that you’re probably not using: a setting spray, the most underrated but powerful piece of makeup your beauty bag needs.

And we’ve sourced the best setting sprays 2022 so you can keep your makeup looking fresh and flawless, whatever the weather.

What is a setting spray used for?

A setting spray is a liquid or mist designed to lock your makeup in place. It creates a barrier on the skin to stop makeup from sliding or smudging.

They’re often packed with skin-enhancing ingredients to not only budge-proof your makeup, but to deliver a hydrating hit, combat oiliness, provide SPF protection or reduce pores. Think of a setting spray as an Instagram soft focus filter in real life.

How do I use a setting spray?

Using a setting spray is oh-so-simple. Simply spritz over your face once you’ve finished your makeup application or carry in your bag and use when your makeup or skin needs refreshment.

You can also give your skin a quick spritz post-skincare and before makeup application to lock in moisture, or use a setting spray to dampen a foundation brush or sponge.

Want a piece of the action? We’ve searched high and low for the best setting sprays 2022 from affordable high street mists to designer sprays.

Urban Decay Setting Spray

Urban Decay’s original setting spray is the UK’s bestselling premium product of its type, and its latest iteration builds on the original’s brilliant staying power (16hours) and added vitamin C for seriously supercharged skin.

With an uplifting citrus scent, the vegan formula is also infused with cactus flower for a fresh take on the OG. Promising to deliver an instant hydration hit while locking makeup in place, it leaves skin with a radiant, healthy glow.

All Nighter Setting Spray with Vitamin C, £27/$33, Urban Decay

What the fans say: “I love this setting spray so much! I also use it as primer sometimes throughout my routine. It is long lasting, smells great and leaves my makeup flawless.”

Charlotte Tilbury Setting Spray

Charlotte Tilbury has applied makeup artistry to this five-star setting spray, praised for locking makeup in place for 16 hours and hydrating skin along the way too.

With skin-nourishing ingredients including aloe vera, Japanese green tea and aromatic resin, Charlotte Tilbury’s setting spray helps to smooth and blur the skin, while minimising pores and imperfections.

Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, £22/$35, Charlotte Tilbury

What the fans say: “I absolutely love this setting spray, I use it every day and it keeps my makeup in place, even on a hot day. I pair it with the Charlotte Tilbury setting powder which works great together. It definitely gives you a flawless finish - I will be repurchasing.”

e.l.f Cosmetics Setting Spray

This lightweight mist absorbs blue light, and protect the skin from the harmful effects your laptop, computer or electronic device can give off.

A great one to keep by your desk, it sets makeup in place too while giving a matte, shine-free finish. We love that it’s packed with anti-inflammatories like Elderflower Extract and Aloe.

Stay All Day Blue Light Micro Fine Setting Mist, £9/$10, e.l.f Cosmetics

What the fans say: “It is a game changer! I have super oily skin and with this, I don't have to keep touching up my makeup or blotting my face.”

ICONIC London Setting Spray

Calming and cooling, ICONIC’s setting spray is lauded for its glow-giving. Packed with light-reflecting particles, the multi-tasking mist sets makeup while refreshing the skin – thanks to its ingredients list including cucumber extracts, chamomile, vitamin E and a burst of caffeine too.

It has a royal fan too. In the past, Meghan Markle has spoken of her love of the product in Glow.

ICONIC London Prep Set Glow, £22/$30, Cult Beauty

What the fans say: “This is one of the best setting sprays I have ever used. It makes my makeup last all day, yet provides such a pretty, subtle glow. My makeup doesn't budge and it has a nice smell to it. Such an amazing product and this is definitely my new go-to setting spray!”

Beauty Pie Setting Spray

This spritzy wonder delivers all the goodness a brilliant setting spray should – holds makeup in place, glow-giving – but with a genius breathable formula, to allow skin to breathe as it should. It fixes, it blends and protects skin from external aggressors too.

No wonder it gets five star reviews.

Fresh Glow Breathable Setting Spray, from £9/$10.50, Beauty Pie

What the fans say: “This is the best setting spray I've used. It is light, breathable, and leaves my makeup looking fresh and dewy all day. The fine mist is perfect and I've never had an issue with it making my map run.”

Huda Beauty Setting Spray

This ultra-matte setting spray is considered the grande dame of setting sprays. Waterproof and weather-proof, users love that it absorbs oil while securing makeup in place, giving a fabulously flawless finish to the skin.

Huda Beauty Resting Boss Face, £27/$33, Cult Beauty

What the fans say: “The finish is sublime: my makeup does not budge and makes me happy to look in the magnifying mirror from dawn 'till dusk. Gives a matte glow (sounds contradictory, looks gorgeous).”

Benefit Setting Spray

The water-based formula features pore-blurring powders designed to scatter light and create a soft-focus effect – all while reducing shine and restoring hydration, as well as locking makeup in place.

Porefessional Super Setter Setting Spray, £26/$32, Benefit

What the fans say: “This is a great product! Stops my makeup transferring onto my mask and phone and makes my makeup last longer.”

COOLA Setting Spray

Giving all of the brilliance of a traditional setting spray, COOLA’s fan-favourite version includes SPF protection, providing the perfect sun-protecting spritz that holds your makeup in place too.

Makeup Setting Spray SPF30, £39/$36, COOLA

What the fans say: “My go to SPF product year round! I love this lightweight spray. It sets my makeup perfectly and leaves a matte finish. I keep it with me to reapply my SPF throughout the day.”

Anastasia Beverly Hills Setting Spray

Up the glow factor with this dewy spritz available in three fragrances, coconut, tropical pineapple and mango. Created to hold makeup in place, it’s such a great glow-giver that it can be worn alone for a natural-looking radiance.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Dewy Set, £14/$22, Cult Beauty

What the fans say: “When used as a setting spray gives a bit of a glass skin effect!”

YSL Setting Spray

This two in one setting spray sets makeup in place while moisturising skin, too. Keeps skin looking plump and radiant, in the chicest of bottles.

Yves Saint Laurent Top Secrets Setting Spray, £28, John Lewis

What the fans say: “Amazing product! My skin is super sensitive and so far this has been the best setting spray.”

