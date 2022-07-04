Kate Middleton, Zara Tindall and the York sisters' secret beauty teams revealed The makeup and hair stylists everyone wants to know…

It goes without saying, the royal ladies always look impeccably gorgeous from head to toe. From the Duchess of Cambridge's magnificent blowdry to Zara Tindall's beautiful makeup, they always look super glam.

But who is behind the looks? The royal ladies have a team of trusted professionals who make them look and feel incredible. Keep scrolling as we reveal who is who in their glam squads...

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate's hair is what dreams are made of

Kate Middleton's magnificent Chelsea blowdry was invented by Richard Ward. Richard also created Kate's demi-chignon she rocked on her wedding day. Kate also works with Amanda Cook Tucker, who even shared a snap of the royal's beauty bag ahead of the royal tour to Sweden and Norway in 2018, noting she loves L'Oreal Elnett hairspray.

The mother-of-three loves doing her own make-up, reportedly doing so even on her own wedding day. Although she was assisted by makeup artist Hannah Martin, who was on hand to offer her help.

Kate did her own makeup at her wedding

Zara Tindall

Zara's hair and makeup always looks pristine

For big events, the Queen's granddaughter Zara uses professional makeup artist Alisia Ristevski to get her glam, and the talented professional coiffes her hair, too!

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

The York sisters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie always look glamorous and also use makeup artist Hannah Martin. For the Queen's Jubilee weekend, the pair even posed alongside Hannah and hairdresser Ben Cooke (the man behind Victoria Beckham's 'Pob') who tended to their sleek manes.

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan looked glowing on her wedding day

Mother-of-two Meghan Markle always gets her makeup applied by her close friend and majorly talented artist Daniel Martin - the man behind her iconic wedding makeup. Daniel is one of her most loyal team members and stays super loyal to Meghan - he never mentions exactly what products he uses on the star, so we can only ever make a well-informed guess.

