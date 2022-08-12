Sophia Bush used this L’Oreal mascara for her wedding makeup - and it’s so affordable

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you saw Sophia Bush’s breathtaking wedding photos - you probably wondered how she achieved her long, fluttering lashes. Well, we have the answer.

RELATED: Sophia Bush had more wedding dresses than we can count – and they're all so unusual

The actress's makeup artist, Afton Williams, revealed that the product used for Sophia’s bridal makeup was in fact the L’Oreal Paris Paradise mascara - and it’s just £11.99/$14.39.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

L'Oreal Paris Paradise Waterproof Mascara, £11.99/$14.39, Feel Unique

The L’Oreal mascara promises intense volume and length that holds all day, providing feather-like lashes without flaking.

It’s not only makeup artists that are raving about the waterproof mascara, as it’s received glowing reviews from shoppers. One happy customer wrote: “Absolutely perfect for sensitive eyes. It enhances lashes beautifully but naturally in length and thickness. Doesn't smudge. Would need a top-up from the morning makeup to last the whole evening. Would definitely recommend this mascara.”

MORE: 32 of the best new beauty products to spark joy this summer

Another added: “I’ve been buying this mascara for around a year and it never fails me! It keeps a curl all day long and makes my lashes very long with great volume.”

The Hollywood makeup artist also revealed that she used the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand on the One Tree Hill star, a product that has become a go-to amongst celebs including Michelle Keegan.

The celebrity makeup artist shared the stunning snap of Sophia's wedding makeup

READ: All the beauty products Meghan Markle has said she loves, from her fave primer to body wash

To achieve Sophia’s perfectly arched brows, Afton used the NYX Professional Lift and Snatch Brow Tint Pen, which you can pick up for £11. The microtip brush is super buildable, so you can create any type of brow look, with three shades to choose from.

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes tied the knot back in June, showcasing three stunning dresses throughout the day.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.