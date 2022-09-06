Reese Witherspoon's favourite red lipstick is in the Amazon sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to makeup, Reese Witherspoon follows one cardinal rule – never leave home without lipstick.

Back in 2019, the Hollywood star told Refinery29 about some of her go-to beauty buys, and when asked about her favourite lipstick, Reese said:

"I always have lipstick in my bag. I really like the Elizabeth Arden in Red Door Red. I don't like really matte lipstick. I like lipsticks that last for a long time, and if I line my lips it does stay longer."

A brand ambassador for Elizabeth Arden, Reese has long been a fan of the brand, and she's also known to use the Eight Hour Cream, which she often gifts to her friends.

Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick In Red Door Red, £21.16, Amazon

Feeling inspired? If you're a lover of the statement red lip, then you'll be glad to know that Reese's favourite shade is in the Amazon sale.

Reduced to £21.16, this long-lasting lipstick is clinically proven to keep lips moisturised all day.

Infused with Volulip, an ingredient that's been shown to increase the look of lip volume by 15% and firmness by 13%, it might just be the secret to the perfect pout – and it's not just Reese that loves it.

Reese loves to rock a statement red lip

Boasting a high rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, the Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick has also received hundreds of glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers.

"Really good quality lipstick, stayed on all day. Will definitely buy other colours from this range," wrote one.

"Lovely creamy rich lipstick - well worth the money!" added another. Meanwhile a third penned: "Reese Witherspoon led me to this particular colour. Stands out in a good way."

The Hollywood actress has inherited her love of lipstick from her grandmother

While revealing her favourite beauty products, Reese also explained how her love of lipsticks has been passed on from her grandmother:

"My mom wasn't really into beauty, but my grandmother was," she said. "My grandmother got her hair done once a week and her nails done. She loved lipstick, and she taught me a lot of the routine of beauty and how important it was to take care of her skin, and that fragrance was the last thing you added to your outfit."

