One of Holly Willoughby's favourite beauty brands has an amazing sale on right now

Holly Willoughby's flawless-yet-natural makeup look is something we've all tried to nail over and over - but if you really want to rock her effortless aesthetic, you'll need the go-to products in her makeup bag.

Happily, we've spotted that one of Holly's favourite natural makeup brands, Burt's Bees, has a big sale on at Amazon - fancy treating yourself?

The This Morning presenter's makeup artist Patsy O'Neill loves using Burt's Bees to create Holly's fresh-faced daytime looks, and she used them on her glamorous Dancing On Ice makeovers, too.

Holly wears Burt's Bees lip shade in 'Niagara Overlook'

From her most-used lipsticks to glossy balms and berry tones, there are some great discounts on Holly's must-have products right now.

The star wore this gorgeous berry shade, Pacific Coast, on This Morning - confirmed on Instagram by her MUA Patsy. Usually £9.99, it's down to an unbelievable £3.25.

Burt's Bees gloss lip crayon, was £9.99 NOW £3.25, Amazon

Holly also rocked a glossy pout during an episode of Dancing On Ice, which Patsy later revealed was thanks to the Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Oil in Whispering Orchid, which currently retails at £16.99.

Burt's Bees lip oil, £16.99, Amazon

And in this look, Holly's retro flick eyeliner look was complimented by a slick of Burt's Bees lip crayon in 'Niagara Overlook' - a gorgeous petal pink.

Burt's Bees Niagara Overlook Lip Crayon, £19.99, Amazon

Which shade is your favourite? We can't decide. If you've just missed out on Holly's favourite lippies, you can also shop some of the brand's other cult skincare and makeup staples in the Amazon sale.

Burt's Bees Grapefruit Gloss, was £5.99 NOW £4.90 Amazon

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturising Lip Balm 4 Pack, was £11.99 NOW £8.99, Amazon

Burt's Bees Natural Moisturising Lip Balm, was £5.99 NOW £4.04, Amazon

Burt's Bees 98.9% Natural Daily Moisturising Cream, was £16.49 NOW £11.54, Amazon

