Meghan Markle's blush plus more A-list faves in Nordstrom Rack's Black Friday beauty sale

Meghan Markle famously loves the iconic NARS blush in the shade Orgasm and we've found the celebrity and royal favorite, and even more A-list beauty buys for less in the Nordstrom Rack Black Friday sale just in time for party season.

Meghan once called the universally flattering blush, also loved by Jennifer Lawrence and Catherine Zeta-Jones, "a perfect rosy flush tone that brightens the face", telling Allure that she uses it “on and off camera because it gives you a nice glow from within".

You can get the shade for yourself in the stunning limited edition NARS Orgasm On The Beach Cheek Palette, which includes six colors perfect for party season and is 40% off!

NARS Orgasm on the Beach Cheek Palette, was $59 now $34.97, Nordstrom Rack

This handy palette includes the original Orgasm - which is $32 on its own - PLUS equally luxe tones ranging from Turtle Bay (a shimmering peach champagne) to metallic rose gold Naples and Mandalay, described as a satin caramel bronze.

Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer Duo - $76 Value, $32.97 (WAS $49), Nordstrom Rack

Duchess Meghan is also a fan of Laura Mercier's illuminating primer - and Nordstrom Rack has the glow-getter on sale in a gift pack worth $76 for just $33.

But Meghan's favorites aren't the only royal and celebrity-approved beauty must-haves we're adding to basket.

Love MAC lipstick? Well, so do celebrities from Beyoncé to Kim Kardashian and Emma Stone. Selected shades are on sale right now for as low as $12!

MAC lipstick in Taste Me, was $19 now $11.97, Nordstrom Rack

Kate Middleton was a fan of the original (but sadly discontinued) Urban Decay Naked palette, but we spotted a new incarnation, the Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette, worn by stars like Lizzo and Joey King, for over 40% off.

Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette, $28.97 (WAS $49), Nordstrom Rack

This is quite a deal; the smaller Urban Decay Naked mini palettes, which come in multiple ranges, are regularly priced the same as this full palette, $29.

Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge, meanwhile is a huge fan of Shiseido face masks.

Shiseido Waso Purifying Peel-Off Mask, $24 (WAS $32), Nordstrom Rack

If you love the luxe skincare brand, too, or have always wanted to try it, the eye-catching Waso Purifying Peel Off Mask, made with botanical red shiso, and designed to purify and reset your skin, is currently 25% off.

With these covetable beauty deals, you'll be all set through party season...

