Victoria Beckham just got her makeup done by Charlotte Tilbury and it's epic

On Thursday evening, the stunning Victoria Beckham looked incredible rocking a chic bodycon dress with matching cardigan as she sat down with the world's most famous makeup artist, Charlotte Tilbury.

The fashion and beauty icons have filmed a YouTube video which you can watch here and VB is on top form, making hilarious gaffes as she chatted through her favourite beauty tips. The 48-year-old even revealed she has known the redhead for longer than her husband David!

Mother-of-four Victoria exclaimed that her love of makeup actually came from Charlotte herself which was pretty wonderful to hear.

She also denied rumours of a "nose job", explaining that "people always think I've had one but it's really just my contour trick." She proceeded to show how she shapes her nose with her 'Matte Bronzing Brick.'

Victoria and Charlotte looked incredible in their new video

Charlotte used a variety of products on the former Spice Girl; the 'Filmstar Bronze' and 'Glow' contour palette, as well as the Matte Revolution Lipstick in 'Very Victoria'.

Filmstar Bronze and Glow, £49, Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte said of the famous product: "It's enriched with ingredients to give you fuller, softer lips. This suede taupe nude shade is inspired by Victoria Beckham and perfect for everyday makeup or paired with a subtle smokey eye."

Matte Revolution in Very Victoria, £26, Charlotte Tilbury

Hypnotising Pop Shots in Smokey Quartz, £25, Charlotte Tilbury

Victoria shared the video on her Instagram page and said: "Introducing the newest member of the #SpiceGirls.. MAGIC Spice @CharlotteTilbury. I had so much fun sharing some of my @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty secrets and playing Secret Santa with you. PS. I hope you enjoy David’s Sticky Stuff."

Fans loved the collaboration and took to Instagram to give their verdict. "Two of my favourite people!" Another quipped: "The best make up brand!" And a third said: "This is everything!"

