Meghan Markle's fave mascara is in the Amazon sale - and you won't believe the price

We love browsing Amazon for the best beauty buys, and our jaws dropped when we saw that Meghan Markle's favourite drugstore mascara is sooooo cheap in the Amazon sale!

Yes, you can get the Duchess of Sussex's beloved make-up staple for just £5.35 ($7.99) right now.

MEGHAN LOVES: Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara, SALE PRICE: £5.39 / $7.99, Amazon

We can't resist a royal beauty bargain, can you?

Meghan shows off her amazing lashes

Back in 2018, we interviewed Meghan's former makeup artist Lydia Sellers, who was proud to say that she worked with the future Duchess of Sussex while she starred on Suits.

During their time working together Meghan raved about one product in particular - her go-to affordable mascara.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Recreate one of our favourite Meghan Markle beauty looks

"Meghan actually introduced me to a drugstore mascara, Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara," she told us. "I keep it stocked in my kit now at all times thanks to her!

"This mascara really helps to amplify your lashes and polish off the entire look. It's great for full volume and lengthening, the formula is super hydrating. I love how it builds, and that the price point is accessible for all budgets."

It's not just Meghan and Lydia who love it. One Amazon reviewer said: "Oooooh now what can I say about this. I've tried so many mascaras over the years and this is by far the best one. Better than L'oreal Voluminous and many other brands. Seriously, I can't rate this high enough - separates lashes, goes on easily - and lasts."

Nearly 70% off shoppers give the royal-approved mascara five stars!

