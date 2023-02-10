Jennifer Coolidge tries TikTok famous 'dolphin skin' in new Super Bowl commercial - and it's hilarious

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jennifer Coolidge has debuted her new Super Bowl advert and she’s got Baby Dolphin energy.

That's right, the 61-year-old White Lotus star shows off her hilarious personality by testing out el.f. Cosmetics' Firm Grip Primer (which has previously gone viral on TikTok for giving 'Dolphin Skin') and the actress is stunned at how dewy she looks after trying it.

She then proceeds to impersonate a baby dolphin. Yes, really. Only Jennifer Coolidge could get away with such a thing and yes, you'll want to watch this on repeat.

The commercial was written by White Lotus creator, and Jennifer's good friend Mike White. If this advert has got you all excited for "Sticky Sunday" here's everything you need to know about the teams and all the performances.

Jennifer has good taste in her endorsements. The $10 gel-based face primer has been a hit with TikTok fans for quite some time, and is said to be the perfect prep for makeup.

TikTokers rave over how it has the power to grip your makeup while giving skin a soft-focus effect for a smoother complexion.

el.f. Cosmetics' Firm Grip Primer, $10 / £10

Infused with powerhouse ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, this makeup primer moisturiser, preps, and smoothes to perfection, improving the look and feel of your skin. The formula goes on clear, making it the ideal makeup application base for all skin types and skin tones.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.