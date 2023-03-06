Princess Kate is a fan of this eyeshadow and there's a 40% off sale at Nordstrom Rack

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Urban Decay’s ‘Naked’ eyeshadow palettes are a classic - even Princess Kate loved the original iconic brown neutral eyeshadow set. If you have had your eyes on the famously versatile palettes, you’ll want to check out the Nordstrom Rack beauty sale.

These days Princess Kate's fave 'Naked' palette has a new version, plus the ‘Naked’ collection has also expanded. And it just so happens that the newer incarnations that are on sale at the Rack happen to have famous fans, too!

The Naked Honey palette, with 12 eyeshadow shades and a pro double-ended brush included, is loved by celebrities like Lizzo and The Kissing Booth star Joey King – and it's on sale for 40% off.

URBAN DECAY Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette, $28.97 (WAS $49)

Meanwhile, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega rocked the ‘Cowboy Rick’ shade from Urban Decay’s Naked Wild West mini eyeshadow palette on the show as part of her softer beauty look for that viral dance at the Rave’N ball.

URBAN DECAY Naked Wild West Mini Eyeshadow Palette, $15.97 (WAS $27)

You can pick up that mini palette, which includes six gorgeous shades, for under $16 on sale. (And if you want Jenna’s lip look from the show, she also wore MAC lip pencil in Nightmoth, on sale for $17.60 at MAC, combined with Dr PawPaw’s $7 lip balm, an Amazon bargain!)

Love Urban Decay as much as royals and celebrities do? Be sure to check out all the Urban Decay deals at the Rack.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.