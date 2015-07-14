View Galleries
-
This season's top 10 fake tans
A round-up of the season's must-have fake tans...
-
Water retention: Everything you need to know
Water retention occurs when excess fluid builds up in the body, causing swelling in the hands, feet, ankles and legs. It's far from pleasant and...
-
Ivanka Trump's make-up artist Alexa Rodulfo reveals the first daughter's beauty secrets
As she lives her life in the public eye, businesswoman Ivanka Trump pretty much always looks polished and picture perfect. Behind her flawless...
-
Blake Lively is already teaching her daughters about unrealistic beauty expectations
Blake Lively is on a mission to help her daughters understand the true meaning of beauty from a very early age. The Shallows actress, who shares...
-
Victoria Beckham's New York Fashion Week Show: recreate the model's understated hairstyles
Victoria Beckham showcased her AW17 collection at New York Fashion Week on Sunday, with understated beauty looks to complement the chic tailored...