﻿
10 Photos | Beauty

Top 10 fake tans

...
Top 10 fake tans
You're reading

Top 10 fake tans

1/10
Next

The Queen is hiring a property project manager for Buckingham Palace – here’s how to apply
1/10

Getting a gorgeous glow may be top of your summer wishlist, but the weather may not always be willing to help you get it. We've rounded up our top 10 self tanning products to help you fake it until you make it!

Clarins Liquid Bronze Self Tanning for Face and décolleté 125ml £20.00

It’s all too easy to fake tan and forget to match your face with the rest of your body. This investment piece will ensure you look flawless this summer.

2/10

Gradual Tan In Shower Lotion – St Tropez - £14.50

If you constantly feel in a fight against time this is the one for you. Its unique formula means you can build up a gradual tan each time you shower, giving you a fuss free golden glow in minutes.

3/10

L'Oreal Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Fresh Feel Gel 150ml £12.99

Applying fake tan in hot weather might not be your idea of fun, so that’s where this fresh feel gel comes into play. The cooling gel applies easily and leaves you feeling refreshed.

4/10

Nip+Fab 365 Body Glow Fix, £9.95

This gel tan dries within a matter of hours and fits perfectly into your wash bag, making it a holiday essential.

5/10

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Leg Makeup Medium 02 118ml £13.99

Bare legs are a summertime must and this classic is a wonderful, natural looking way to cover any blemishes, whilst giving your pins a gorgeous glow. Add a summer dress and you’re good to go.

6/10

Xen-Tan For a truly natural finish, Xen-Tan's Transform Luxe Daily Self-Tan £24.99

If you want a natural-looking tan that also smells great, opt for this one. It lets you gradually build up your tan, to guarantee you won't end up orange.

7/10

Sport Daily Tan Fakebake £14.50

If you’re an avid runner or gym bunny, you’ll want to start putting this in your sports bag. It contains tyrosine and hyaluronic acid which help to keep your skin moisturised and toned as well as tanned.

8/10

Sunshimmer Airbrush effect Rimmel London £7.99

Just what you need if you want to get a beautiful, warm tan quickly. Apply this before a night out for a failsafe sun-kissed look.

9/10

Soltan Beautiful Bronze Self-Tan Mousse Light - Medium 150ml £9.99

If you are a fake tan novice then you'll love this streak-free fake tan. Its light mousse applies evenly and is fast drying. Plus, it instantly gives you a long-lasting glow, so it’s made for the festival season.

10/10

St Moriz Fast Self Tanning Mousse £5.99

If you’re after an instant tan that won’t break the bank then St Moriz is for you. It’s available in most supermarkets and pharmacies, making it the go-to product for any last minute fixes.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...