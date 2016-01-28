10 Photos | Beauty

The best celebrity beauty looks of the week

The best celebrity beauty looks of the week
The best celebrity beauty looks of the week

Photo: © Getty Images

We're seriously coveting Jessica Alba's flawless loose curls – and the star gave us major daytime make-up inspiration with her subtle winged eyeliner and nude glossy lips.

Photo: © Getty Images

Kate Bosworth was an ethereal beauty at the Schiaparelli show in Paris with her elegant chignon and radiant complexion – and she's mastered the nude lips trend.

Photo: © Getty Images

Lily-Rose Depp was the spitting image of mum Vanessa Paradis at the Sundance Film Festival, looking every inch a beauty icon in the making with smokey eye make-up and wavy hair.

Photo: © Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow had us reaching for the straighteners when she arrived at the Chanel show in Paris rocking super sleek, glowing locks.

Photo: © Getty Images

Pixie Lott rocked heaps of volume in her sleek blonde locks, showing off her girly side with pale pink shimmering eyeshadow and nude lipgloss.

Photo: © Rex

Ever the fashionista, Olivia Palermo not only turned heads with her gorgeous burgundy gown as she hosted a dinner during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, but we love her sleek updo and bold eye make-up for ultimate glamour.

Photo: © Getty Images

Mum-to-be Anne Hathaway was glowing as she arrived for an art show in Los Angeles, showing off her natural beauty with barely-there make-up save for soft smokey eyes.

Photo: © Getty Images

Heidi Klum showed off her supermodel credentials at a screening of Zoolander 2, with her hair worn down in cascading loose curls, paired with dramatic smokey eye make-up.

Photo: © Getty Images

Lily James was the ultimate English rose with this simple but stunning look – recreate her make-up by opting for a matte complexion and adding just a hint of blusher and pale pink lipgloss.

Photo: © Getty Images

Natalie Portman showed off her gothic side with dark berry lipstick and her hair worn in an on-trend braided updo.

