10 Photos | Beauty

Our must-have beauty products of the week

...
Our must-have beauty products of the week
You're reading

Our must-have beauty products of the week

1/10
Next

What do the vegan I'm A Celebrity stars Fleur East, James McVey eat on a Bushtucker trial?
beauty4

Estée Lauder Modern Muse Nuit

We love the way this fragrance mixes floral and woody scents for a subtle yet striking fragrance that's sure to leave you feeling glamorous, whether you're out for the day or having a glitzy night out.

£50, available at theperfumeshop.com 

beauty6

Yves Saint Laurent Le Cushion Encre de Peau

This foundation will majorly up your beauty game – it's the first one to have ink-in-cushion application so you get a long-lasting, shine-free finish with flawless coverage. The colour is so easy to build, making it a great day-to-night beauty hero.

£35, available at yslbeauty.co.uk 

beauty7

L'Occitane Kelly Hoppen Pivoine Pouch

For those who aren't quite ready to let go of summer will want to add this delicate collection to their beauty shelf, which includes a luxurious shower gel, soap, body milk and hand cream all with a gorgeous peony flower scent.

£38, available at loccitane.co.uk 

beauty9

Barry M Flawless Chisel Cheeks Contour Cream Kit

Contouring just became easy thanks to this gorgeous palette with six shades that are so easy to blend. Highlight, define and chisel your cheekbones, without having to break the bank on a whole range of products!

£7.99, available at barrym.co.uk 

beauty5

The White Company Lime & Bay Shower Gel

This shower gel will leave you feeling like you've stepped into a tropical garden with its luscious notes of exotic mandarin, pink grapefruit, bergamot, orange, lime and lemon. It also has a creamy lather making it ideal for a gentle, spa-like cleanse.

£12, available at thewhitecompany.com 

beauty10

Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Color Bold Defining Liquid Eye Liner

This waterproof liquid liner doesn't budge, making it a must-have for anyone who's constantly on the go. It has a micro-fine applicator tip so whether you're looking for a hint of liner or dramatic winged feline flicks, you can have a precise finish. As a bonus, it comes in a wide range of colours to suit whatever look you're after!

£18, available at elizabetharden.co.uk 

beauty3

Neom Organics Nourish, Breathe & Energise hand balm

Keep your hands hydrated and soft during the colder months with this balm that not only includes shea butter and cocoa butter to nourish the skin, but also has an energising fragrance with grapefruit, lemon and rosemary to give you a boost on those dark dreary winter mornings!

£15, available at neomorganics.com 

beauty8

bareMinerals Be Moxie and Merry set

You'll be spoiled for choice with this irresistible collection of vibrant colours. They glide on so easily and have a satin-smooth finish helping your lips look fuller than ever – plus there's so many colours it will carry you well into the party season.

£26, available at bareminerals.co.uk

beauty1

Sarah Jessica Parker Stash

Fans of Sarah Jessica Parker will love the Sex and City star's new fragrance, a mysterious and alluring scent with hints of grapefruit zest, black pepper and musk – ideal if you're after something for day to night.

£60 for 100ml, available at Superdrug, Boots and Debenhams

beauty2

Sanctuary Spa Colour Me In Candle

If you're having a pampering night in, a candle can make all the difference. This candle takes things one step further, coming with printed packaging complete with four colouring pencils, so you can de-stress with a spot of colouring.

As a free gift when you spend £11 or more on Sanctuary products in Boots. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries