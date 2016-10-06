View Galleries
-
Gwen Stefani is the new Revlon ambassador - here are her best ever beauty Instagram snaps
-
Kylie Jenner warns fans about 'dangerous' fake lip kits which leave fans with lips glued together
Kylie Jenner has taken to Snapchat to warn her fans about "really, really dangerous" fake versions of her lip kits, some of which have left beauty...
-
Katie Piper makes heartfelt plea urging fans to ditch Halloween 'gore' make-up
Katie Piper has written an emotional message about the Halloween 'gore' make-up trend and urged fans to be sensitive to others when creating...
-
EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Scherzinger's X Factor make-up artist on the star's beauty mishap just before the live show
Nicole Scherzinger has set the beauty stakes high on this season of The X Factor, flooring fans with her glamorous hair and make-up looks.However, the...
-
Our must-have beauty products of the week
A round-up of our must-have beauty products of the week.