Buy now: 10 new beauty products for October 2017

Whether you're in need of a make-up bag overhaul or simply in the mood for a beauty shake-up, we've searched high and low for the very best October beauty buys. 

 

Here are 10 of the very best beauty bits to invest in this month...

 

Your Good Skin Balancing Skin Concentrate

 

Boots recently launched Your Good Skin, a skincare line that was co-created by a community of thousands of women. Our top pick from the line? The Balancing Skin Concentrate, which works to restore and maintain skin's natural balance. A great multitasking product, it improves the five key signs of healthy looking skin - texture, evenness in tone, radiance, moisture levels and oiliness. 

 

£11.10, available at boots.co.uk

 

john-frieda

John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum Limited Edition

 

It's a cult classic, and anyone with frizzy hair will have heard of this smoothing product. It offers protection in up to 90 per cent relative humidity and keeps your hair frizz free. 

p.s. we love its limited edition makeover - check out the pretty swirl design. 

 

£6.99, available at Superdrug

new-products-3a

Urban Decay Troublemaker Mascara

 

After lashes with serious length and volume, without any flaking, smudging or dropping? Meet your new best friend, the Urban Decay Troublemaker mascara - it's worth the hype. Plus, we love the slick packaging. 

 

£19.50, available at urbandecay.co.uk

new-products-2a

Elizabeth Arden Gelato Plush-Up Lipstick

 

While liquid lipsticks are great for a longlasting look, they can be very drying on the lips - cute the new Gelato Plush-up Lipstick from Elizabeth Arden... Delivering a sheer wash of colour with a glossy finish, it feels cooling on application and even has a plumping effect to leave lips looking luscious and defined. 

 

£22, available at elizabetharden.co.uk

john

System Professional Luxe Oil Reconstructive Elixir

 

After instant radiance and a high-shine gloss? Introducing this wonder product, which infuses into the hair structure to transform hair from the inside out - with immediate results! The formula works to protect the keratin to provide instant softness and a gorgeous sheen. 

 

£33.90, available at your nearest Wella salon

new-products-4a

Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk eau de toilette

 

This perfume is gorgeous and has been a firm fixture on our dressing tables for a while, but now you can personalise the bottle... Whether it's a gift for a loved one or a treat to yourself, you can customise it with a special place and memory. 

 

£95, available at selfridges.com

new-products-1a

NUXE Crème Fraîche de Beauté 48hr Moisturising Cream

 

When our skin is exposed to environmental aggressors (listen up, London-dwellers!), it becomes dehydrated and sensitive. Enter this rich new cream from NUXE - formulated with a unique combination of Botanical Milks and Algae Extract, it offers 48hr hydration, soothes the skin and protects it from pollution.

 

£26, available at johnlewis.co.uk

new-products-6a

Jo Malone London English Oak & Redcurrant

 

We're always excited about the arrival of a new Jo Malone scent, and this latest addition far from disappoints. English Oak and Redcurrant is a beautifully bright, fresh fragrance peppered with green mandarin, rose and white musk.

 

£88, available at jomalone.co.uk.

new-products-8a

Nude by Nature Flawless Pressed Powder Foundation

 

We're big fans of this mineral pressed powder foundation - it offers a medium to full coverage with longlasting power, all in a vast range of shades. 

 

£20.83, available at nudebynature.com

new-products-7a

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate Matrix

 

This ultra-nourishing, skin-strengthening formula has innovative 360° Matrix Technology to give eyes plumping support and leve you looking refreshed and radiant.

 

£49, available at esteelauder.co.uk

