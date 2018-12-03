It may be December and there may well be an abundance of beauty gifts on the shelves with a distinctively festive edge, but beauty junkies needn't worry - brand new makeup, cosmetic and beauty buys are still here, so you can treat yourself come payday. Christmas is in our sights, which gives us the perfect excuse to pamper ourselves, ready for the big day. We've tested some incredible new products that we just know you are going to love too. From Sanctuary Spa's new luxury bath crystals to Dolce & Gabbana's latest stunning scent - it's all here for you to discover. And if you still haven't started your Christmas shopping - this gallery will hopefully give you some much-needed inspo!
Huda Beauty has had some first-rate launches in 2018 and it appears the world's most famous beauty blogger has left the best until last. The brand has just dropped their first lipstick and they are glitter infused, which makes them even more special. The Metallic Power Bullet Collection has three statement lip colours, housed in a sleek black bullet, made with multi-reflective, kaleidoscopic pearl pigments which will give your pout that bouji, sparkly finish - without the mess.
Metallic Power Bullet, £18 each, Huda Beauty