Brand new beauty products launching in December you can't afford to miss!

Treat yourself - it is the season of giving after all...

Brand new beauty products launching in December you can't afford to miss!
Brand new beauty products launching in December you can't afford to miss!

huda-beauty-glitter-lipstick

It may be December and there may well be an abundance of beauty gifts on the shelves with a distinctively festive edge, but beauty junkies needn't worry - brand new makeup, cosmetic and beauty buys are still here, so you can treat yourself come payday. Christmas is in our sights, which gives us the perfect excuse to pamper ourselves, ready for the big day. We've tested some incredible new products that we just know you are going to love too. From Sanctuary Spa's new luxury bath crystals to Dolce & Gabbana's latest stunning scent - it's all here for you to discover. And if you still haven't started your Christmas shopping - this gallery will hopefully give you some much-needed inspo!

 

Huda Beauty has had some first-rate launches in 2018 and it appears the world's most famous beauty blogger has left the best until last. The brand has just dropped their first lipstick and they are glitter infused, which makes them even more special. The Metallic Power Bullet Collection has three statement lip colours, housed in a sleek black bullet, made with multi-reflective, kaleidoscopic pearl pigments which will give your pout that bouji, sparkly finish - without the mess.

 

Metallic Power Bullet, £18 each, Huda Beauty

santuary-spa-exquisite-bath-salts

Sanctuary Spa has added another amazing line of products to their huge range - and rose gold fans will want to snap it up immediately. The Rose Gold Radiance Collection contains a Luxe Body Butter, Precious Glow Body Oil, Liquid Gold Bath Elixir and our personal favourite - the Exquisite Bath Salts. Infused with a blend of glow-boosting plant extracts - just pop a handful in your tub under the running tap. The crystals will disintegrate into the water while you soak, leaving your skin ridiculously soft and smooth.The ultimate bath-time treat.

 

Exquisite Bath Salts, £16, Sanctuary Spa

neutrogena-body-lotion-spray

We don't know about you, but there is one part of our beauty routine that is a bit of a faff - and that's applying body lotion after the bath or shower. You know the drill - you're cold and wet and just want to put your PJs on - not cover yourself in cream. Well (add comma remove dash) - those clever people at Neutrogena have launched a version of their Norwegian Formula lotion - in a handy aerosol can so you can simply spray and go. Genius!

 

Norwegian Formula Deep Moisture Express Body Mist, £6.99, Neutrogena

d-and-g-sicily-perfume

Dolce & Gabbana have a gorgeous new perfume that is just too good not to share. Sicily is a wonderfully citrusy fragrance - it has essences of jasmine, sandalwood as well as black pearl rose. And would you look at the glamorous bottle? It should take a pride place on your dressing table...

 

Sicily, from £175, Dolce & Gabbana

anna-saccone-brow-kit

Our favourite brow brand Benefit has an exciting new brow product launching this month - and they have they've teamed up with YouTuber Anna Saccone. Super Natural Brows is a five-piece kit that has everything included to get your brows in the shape of their life. From Foolproof Brow Powder to High Brow Glow (a highlighter you apply just under your brow bone) this kit has it all. And, it's worth a whopping £117.50 - but will be on the shelves for just under £50. What a saving!

 

Super Natural Brows by Anna Saccone, £49.50, Benefit Cosmetics

it-cosmetics-it-girl-book

It Cosmetics is known for creating the most ingenious, well-performing makeup out there. Their CC cream has been in our makeup bag all year long and the Bye Bye Under Eye concealer is the only thing that hides our formidable dark circles. So you can imagine our joy when we discovered the It Girl Beauty Book. This incredible fold-up palette contains everything - and we mean everything - you need to makeover your face on the go. There's nine eye-shadows, three lipsticks and even the Superhero eyeliner. Plus - you will love the rose gold glitter front cover - so festive!

 

It Girl Beauty Book, £53.52, It Cosmetics @ QVCuk

babyliss-rose-blue-collection

Need a new hairdryer and straightener set but don't want to break the bank? Babyliss have an all-new Rose Blush collection and wow - it's so pretty! The hair dryer has titanium-ceramic technology and we particularly love the straighteners - they have an impressive 20 heat settings that will give your mane the sleekest finish.

 

Rose Blush Collection, from £45, Babyliss

bybi-swipe-clean

OK, we are obsessed with Swipe Clean - an incredible facial cleansing oil by BYBI. It gently removes makeup and dirt without leaving your face sticky and greasy. No matter what makeup you've been wearing - from matte red lippy to lashings of mascara, this stuff will budge it all off in seconds. And what's more, it's made with antibacterial oils that will leave your skin looking cleaner and softer too.

 

Swipe Clean, 326 BYBI

sanctuary-spa-drift-off-bath

With the clocks going back last month and our sleep patterns majorly disrupted, sometimes you need a helping hand to help you nod off at night. We would recommend Sanctuary Spa's Drift Off Bath Soak which is part of their new SLEEP range. The calming lavender scent gently foams in the tub and soothes aching joints, making you feel uber calm and relaxed - ready for a full-nights sleep. Bliss…

 

Drift Off Bath Soak, £12, Sanctuary Spa

rose-quartz-roller

In case you have been living under a rock - you may have missed the buzz around beauty rollers. An expert facial tool, they are designed to pep up your complexion instantly, gently massaging your pores with the cooling crystal. Beauty Bio has a gorgeous new Rose Quartz Roller that is made from Brazilian Rose Quartz and you simply leave it to cool in the fridge before applying it directly to your face. As it glides, your skin will feel tighter, refreshed and more toned. Who needs a facelift eh?

 

Rose Quartz Roller, £46, Beauty Bio

kate-somerville-toner

Winter is a time when your skin suffers the most - all that amped-up central heating and frosty weather plays absolute havoc. So, we recommend giving your face some TLC - and the new Kate Somerville toner may be just want you need.  The refreshing formula contains Witch hazel that helps to control bacteria and balance your whole complexion. It is gentle enough to use in the morning as well as the evening as it doesn't strip your skin of natural oils.

 

Clarifying Treatment Toner, £22, Kate Somerville

d-g-beauty-stickers

When we saw these incredible nail stickers from D&G Beauty - we almost squealed with delight! For the ultimate in festive talons, you can choose from classic Red or glimmering baroque gold. Easy to use - line up against your natural nails and use the enclosed file to gently buff down and fit. In packs that contain 16 adhesives, you can get that just-left-the-salon look much quicker and you don't have to worry about them smudging. Win win!

 

Nail stickers in Baroque Gold, £22, D&G Beauty @ Harrods

parcel-london-self-care

We all know how important self-care is and Parcel London have the most ingenious idea that would make a great present for a friend or even yourself. The cheerful box contains not only a Positive Planner notebook but a fleet of natural beauty products - Cult live vinegar tonic, Nordic honey, Super Tea lemongrass and ginger tea Gardenia and a gorgeous jasmine travel candle. In short - everything you need for a pamper night! 

 

Self Care Parcel, £68, Parcel London 

