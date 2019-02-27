﻿
19 Photos | Beauty

The best cosmetics for Spring! From pretty lipsticks, glow-giving highlighters and the eyeshadow palette everyone is obsessed with

Springtime beauty...

...
The best cosmetics for Spring! From pretty lipsticks, glow-giving highlighters and the eyeshadow palette everyone is obsessed with
You're reading

The best cosmetics for Spring! From pretty lipsticks, glow-giving highlighters and the eyeshadow palette everyone is obsessed with

1/19
Next

Lady Gaga used this £22 mascara for her Oscars beauty look
new cosmetics for spring - The Icon Palette by Charlotte Tilbury
1/19

Spring is just around the corner, so you know what that means… new makeup products! The past few months we've been wearing vampy lip colours, smoky eyeshadows and thick, heavy foundation, but - finally - it's time to insert some springtime colour into our makeup bags. From glittery eyeshadows to bright lipsticks, jewel tone nail colours and glow-giving highlighters - here's the best of what's NEW this season…

 

 

The Icon Palette (limited edition), £55, Charlotte Tilbury

 

This 4-look, 12-shade palette will give you that cool-girl look because it's inspired by the spotlights, rocks stars and dancers from Charlotte's partying days in Ibiza. Formulated with 'wet touch' powder technology, you can also mix the shades with water for a really rich pigment.

new cosmetics for spring - Baume Essentiel by Chanel
2/19

Baume Essentiel, £33, Chanel

 

When Spring hits, we're desperate for the sunshine to bounce off our cheekbones, but until then, we'll be faking it with Chanel's new Baume Essentiel silky gel stick. This glides onto skin giving it a dewy freshness. You can apply it to the cheekbones, the cheeks, on the eyelids and on the brow bone to define the arch. You'll wonder how you coped without it.

new cosmetics for spring - Mosaic Glow Blush by Nars
3/19

Mosaic Glow Blush (limited edition), £31, NARs

 

Oh, isn't this just divine? The limited edition beauty must-have features a highlighter, blush and bronzer all in one compact. You can either apply individually or swirl together to create the desired effect.

 

Available 15 March.

new cosmetics for spring - the YSL Touche Éclat High Cover
4/19

Touche Éclat High Cover, £26, YSL Beauty

 

2019 is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Touche Éclat family with the launch of Touche Éclat High Cover - a new concealer to bring an extra dose of cover to the complexion.

new cosmetics for spring - new primark palette
5/19

Nude Basics eyeshadow palette, £8, Primark

 

If bright, crazy colours aren't your thing, Primark will soon be dropping this Nude Basics palette that will keep your lids fuss-free but stylishly chic.

new cosmetics for spring - Bali Body bb cream
6/19

BB Cream, £25.95, Bali Body

 

This multi-tasking beauty cream combines hydrating skincare benefits to protect, correct and perfect the skin while providing flawless coverage. It's a yes from us.

new cosmetics for spring - Tom Ford Lumiere Lip in Glimmer
7/19

Tom Ford Lumiere Lip in Glimmer, £36, Tom Ford

 

This gorgeous tinted lip balm reacts to the individual wearer's pH, which means it'll be unique and personal to you. What's more, the balm features plant-derived ingredients to soften lips and make them kissable.

new cosmetics for spring bareminerals Barepro Glow Highlighting Drops
8/19

Barepro Glow Highlighting Drops, £23, bareMinerals

 

Who doesn't love a bit of added glow come spring? With light-reflecting mineral pearls, these drops provide a natural-looking luminosity when worn as highlighter makeup, and can be mixed into your favourite liquid foundation, tinted moisturiser or skincare products to add a natural-looking glow.

New cosmetics for spring Cheerleaders Pink Squad Palette by benefit
9/19

Cheerleaders Pink Squad Palette, £52, Benefit

 

Ok, so this has everything you might ever need to have picture-perfect makeup. The palette features the Dandelion brightening powder, the new golden-pink Tickle highlighter, the GALiftornia blush, and no palette would be complete without the cult-favourite Hoola bronzer. They're all full size, AND there's a brush.

 

new cosmetics for spring - brow blade by Urban Decay
10/19

Brow Blade, £18, Urban Decay

 

Yes, everyone's talking about the new Urban Decay NAKED Reloader palette, but you might have missed the new Brow Blade. If you're thinking of having microblading done, cancel the appointment because this will give you pro-level faux brows. The double ended product allows you to fill in the sparse areas and mimics natural hair.

new cosmetics for spring - clinique lip colours
11/19

Love, Clinique lip kit, £35, Clinique

 

Who doesn't love a lip kit, and because we can't get Kylie Jenner's Lip Kits down at Boots, thankfully we can get Clinique's latest offering. You've got your pick of four shades and each one offers eight hours of moisture.

glam-glow
12/19

Glamglow x Becca We Know Glow Set (limited edition), £25, Space NK

 

This Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector is just dreamy! As well, you also get this incredible pink Gravitymud Firming Mask Treatment which will leave your skin feeling lifted and supple. Dream collaboration or what?

new cosmetics for spring - Huda Beauty Melted Shadows
13/19

Huda Beauty Melted Shadows, £22, Cult Beauty

 

Trust Huda Beauty to come up with these beautiful eyeshadow shades. The easy-to-use, dual-ended product features one matte and one metallic shadow that delivers rich pigmentation. We're loving the Minted/Dinero teal hue.

new cosmetics for spring - lancome L'Absolu Rouge Cream Lipstick
14/19

L'Absolu Rouge Cream Lipstick, £27, Lancome

 

This shade - number six - is going to be one of those cult lipsticks you're obsessed with forever. It suits all skin tones and is a buildable colour with a subtle shiny finish.

new cosmetics for spring - barry m Sea Turtle nail colour
15/19

Sea Turtle nail colour, £3.99, Barry M

 

Finish off your springtime beauty look with a summery manicure. We're obsessed with this Barry M colour which is glistening foam green shade with a golden sheen. Stunning!

new cosmetics for spring - MAC Prep + Prime
16/19

Prep + Prime, £22, MAC Cosmetics

 

We're a sucker for chic packaging and this special MAC Prep + Prime | Bloom Bloom Bloom is too chic for words. If you haven't tried this lightweight mist, where have you been? Packed with vitamins and minerals, it gently soothes and refreshes the skin, and is the perfect finish for your makeup.

new cosmetics for spring - Morphe x Jaclyn Hill The Complexion Master Collection
17/19

Morphe x Jaclyn Hill The Complexion Master Collection, £55, Cult Beauty

 

Everyone seems to be obsessed with Morphe right now, and with the launch of this set, we can kind of see why. The set of five professional brushes come in a glitzy silver case, and will look fabulous on your dressing table.

New cosmetics for spring - sisley Le Phyto Rouge Lipstick - 41 Rouge Miami
18/19

Le Phyto Rouge Lipstick - 41 Rouge Miami, £38, Sisley

 

This creamy lipstick glides on for a luminous finish and is enriched with Camellia and Jojoba oils to nourish and moisturise your lips. The richly pigmented deep red looks flattering on both cool and warm skin tones.

what is glossier play
19/19

Glossier Play

 

Ok, we have zero idea what this is but everyone is very excited to find out what Glossier's up to with the new 'Glossier Play'. The brand tweeted: “After two years in the making, we can’t wait for you to see, touch, hear, swatch and play with what’s to come.” All we have been told is that it's hitting virtual shelves in March and that you can sign up to be the first to know. To be continued…

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...