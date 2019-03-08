﻿
When royals ditch the makeup and show off their natural beauty

...
The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex are some of the most photographed women in the world, so it's no wonder they've mastered the art of doing flawless makeup or have their favourite MUAs on speed dial. Looking picture perfect is part of the job, after all! But even when they have access to some of the best artists in the industry, our favourite royal ladies show it's ok to leave the palace without any war paint – or at least, with just a little brushed on.

Before becoming a Duchess, Meghan used to share makeup free selfies on her Instagram page and blog The Tig, showing off her natural beauty.

The former actress has also previously told Allure: "For castings, I was labelled 'ethnically ambiguous'. Was I Latina? Sephardic? 'Exotic Caucasian'? Add the freckles to the mix and it created quite the conundrum. To this day, my pet peeve is when my skin tone is changed and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photo shoot." Meghan also revealed that her dad once said to her that "a face without freckles is a night without stars".

Fans are used to seeing Kate wearing a full face of makeup whenever she's carrying out royal duties, but back in the day, the former accessory buyer was just a normal girl. Here, Kate is pictured taking part in a rowing challenge on the Thames with her friends, showing off her natural beauty and summer tan in August 2007.

When she isn't competing in equestrian events, Olympic medallist Zara Tindall is running after her children. Zara and her husband Mike lead very outdoorsy lifestyles so it's no surprise she opts for minimal makeup.

Sarah, Duchess of York is another royal who doesn't hide her freckles, just like Meghan. Prince Andrew's ex-wife wouldn't be the same without her fiery red mane and beauty spots!

Even after running 26 miles in the London Marathon, Princess Beatrice managed to look fresh-faced. She sported a fresh glow, opting for just a hint of eyeliner on race day.

Proving she's just like any other busy mum, Queen Letizia of Spain kept her makeup to a minimum as she dropped off her daughters at school last year. The Spanish royal switched up her beauty look, swapping her trademark dark eyeliner for a few lashings of mascara and a light foundation.

As a model, Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer is used to sitting in the makeup chair. But on a safari trip to Royal Malewane in South Africa – where Kitty grew up – in 2016, the blonde beauty opted for a much more stripped-back look.

