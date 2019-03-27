15 of the best beauty gifts for Mother's Day! From perfume and makeup to bubble bath

﻿
Mother's Day 2019 is almost here and if you have a beauty obsessed mum in your life, you need to take a peep at our last-minute gift inspiration. Flowers and chocolates are always great but they aren't the most imaginative of pressies - especially when it comes to the mother who loves a major pampering. A thoughtful beauty gift that encourages your loved one to take some 'me time' will earn you major brownie points! From candles and perfume, to body creams, makeup and face washes, we've rounded the best sets you just can't afford to miss.

 

Make sure mum has the hairdo of her life this year, with these stunning technicolour straighteners from ghd. With two heat sensors instead of one, she can curl, straighten, twist and flick her hair in style. And you could seriously resist the rainbow design? Gorgeous!

 

£139, ghd

clinique-set
2/15

Got a mum that is mad on makeup? Why not pick up the Clinique Pamper Party Set, and she will be thanking you until next year. Including the brand's cult classic Moisture Surge, as well as the All About Eyes cream, Dramatically Different lipstick, Deep Comfort Hand And Cuticle Cream, Clinique High Impact mascara and our personal fave, Take The Day Off for Lids Lashes And Lips remover. And don't forget the satin eye mask! Genius. 

 

£42, Clinique @ Boots

 

beauty-blender-primers
3/15

Want to amp up your mum's makeup bag? Beautyblender isn't just here for the iconic sponges, you know? You can now get foundation and primers. For the latter, there are four to choose from and they all cater to  different skin types. The gel-like consistency is fast drying and absorbing. Trust us, these cute bottles are going to transform your mum's makeup in a flash.

 

£32 each, Beautyblender

creed-spring-flower
4/15

Even better than a bouquet of blooms, Creed's Spring Flowers is quite simply, a total classic. The scent is fruity, mixed with bursts of florals and has top notes of Bergamot, apple, apricot, melon and peach. The fuchsia bottle is too good to keep tucked away, too.

 

£120, Creed

 

mums-hoola
5/15

Everyone knows that Benefit's Hoola is the best bronzer money can buy. The matte powder is packaged in the distinctive tiki box, and just for Mother's Day, you can get the box personalised just for mum – for no extra cost. What a lovely touch!

 

£26, Benefit Cosmetics

decorte-kit
6/15

Serum is a skincare staple and you can use Mother's Day as the perfect opportunity to indulge your mother with some seriously good treats. The Decorte Liposome Serum Sakura Set contains the cult Liposome Serum - a famously hydrating yet lightweight formula that lasts all day. There's also a mini Liposome Treatment Liquid – the world’s first multi-layered treatment lotion that preps the complexion ahead of moisturiser. And the pink blossom box means there's no need for wrapping paper either.

 

£95, Decorte

 

dolce-and-gabbana-peony
7/15

And the award for the most Mother's Day appropriate scent goes to Dolce & Gabbana. Peony season is just around the corner and this feminine, fresh and fruity fragrance is ideal for the mum that loves the springtime flower.  We guarantee the majorly cute bottle is going to be one of her new favourites…

 

From £60, Dolce & Gabbana @ Harrods

emma-hardie-skincare-set
8/15

Emma Hardie's Moringa Essentials Kit is the ultimate luxurious cleansing routine. It includes the famous Moringa Cleansing Balm and the Moringa Renewal Treatment Mask - the perfect refreshing duo. Only the best for mum, right?

 

£49, Emma Hardie

 

floral-street-candle
9/15

Roses tend to die after a week, but this gorgeous candle by Floral Street will just keep on giving! The fabulously floral scent is encased in a leather-bound pink holder that gives a glam finishing touch. 

 

£28, Floral Street

jo-malone-mothers-day-box
10/15

Jo Malone's blooming lovely flower box is brimming with springtime delights and this year you can pick up the perfect bunch for mum. Nestled amongst the blooms you will find the Wild Flowers & Weeds Collection - and we thoroughly recommend the ultra-fresh Willow and Amber. 

 

From £140, Jo Malone London @ Selfridges

 

laura-mercier-coconut-bath
11/15

Who doesn't love a bath? Make mum's time in the suds even more amazing with Laura Mercier's Almond Coconut Milk Honey Bath. The ultra-nourishing formula is designed to be dipped in the water and not only is the scent incredible, the added vitamins A and E will actually moisturise and condition the skin as she soaks. What's not to love?

 

£37, Laura Mercier @ John Lewis

liz-earle-skincare-set
12/15

Any mother will tell you that the secret to looking younger is a first-rate skincare routine and Liz Earle's Refresh & Purify Collection is a great place to start. This set is brimming with the most standout products - a Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser (the Rose & Lavender version) and a floral-scented Instant Boost Skin Tonic. There's also a hand wash and even a Botanical Body Wash too. 

 

£32.00, Liz Earle @ Boots

 

molton-brown-gift-set
13/15

Want to treat your mum to a sumptuously-packaged product with no extra wrapping? Molton Brown's Bathing Gift Set is the perfect trio. There's three of the brand's best-loved bath and shower gels and we guarantee you will be pinching the bottle of Rhubarb & Rose from your mum when you pop round...

 

£60, Molton Brown

elemis-mothers-day-set
14/15

This three-piece set from Elemis is almost too good to give away! The brand's best-loved, seaweed infused products are ideal for transforming the skin and this cute kit contains three of the brand's hero products - a sample-sized Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix, and full size Pro-Collagen Advanced Eye Treatment and our favourite, the Pro-Collagen Marine Cream. All packaged in this ultra-chic, hat-style box, your Mum will love you forever…

 

£145, Elemis

 

sanctuary-spa-gift-set
15/15

We are heart-eyed about this box of tricks from Sanctuary Spa - which has everything your mum could possibly want for the mother of self-care sessions. Brimming with full-sized delights, there's a body butter, body scrub, hand cream, body wash, and our personal favourite - the Liquid Gold Bath Elixir. Best of all, it will cost you just £20, when its true value is actually double.

 

£20, Sanctuary Spa

