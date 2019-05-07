﻿
Beauty

The Met Gala beauty looks you won’t be forgetting about any time soon

From Lady Gaga’s eyelashes to Kris Jenner’s wig...

The Met Gala beauty looks you won't be forgetting about any time soon
The Met Gala beauty looks you won’t be forgetting about any time soon

Lady Gaga's hair and makeup at the Met Gala 2019
The Met Gala is renowned for being the one night of the fashion calendar where you take wow-worthy risks with your outfit, your hair or your makeup. For the 2019 pink carpet we saw all of the above, but here we’ll talk about the hair and beauty looks that stopped us in our tracks. From Lady Gaga’s crazy eyelashes to Kris Jenner’s Kylie-esque wig. Ready to get started? Here goes...

 

Lady Gaga

Ok, so what do we talk about first? The blunt fringe, the mini bows or the over-the-top eyelashes? Lady Gaga certainly brought the sass at the 2019 Met Gala.

 

Kris Jenner's hair and makeup at the Met Gala 2019
Kris Jenner

Anyone else think Kris’s Met Gala beauty look looked identical to daughter Kylie? We can’t stop looking.

Ashley Graham at the Met Gala 2019
Ashley Graham

Proving the hair accessory fashion trend isn’t going anywhere. Ashley's glam squad included TRESemme Global Stylist Justine Marjan who revealed: "We were inspired by the 70s and wanted something that felt masculine in the front to go with the androgynous suit."

Hailey Bieber's hair and makeup at the Met Gala 2019
Hailey Bieber

The newly-married Hailey Bieber gave us the best ponytail of the night. And can we talk about that highlighter?!

 

Harry Styles's nails at the Met Gala 2019
Harry Styles

Note: the mismatched manicure.

Bella Hadid at the Met Gala 2019
Bella Hadid

The supermodel tested out a short cropped hairstyle for the Met Gala, and it looked great on her.

Laverne Cox's hair and makeup at the Met Gala 2019
Laverne Cox

Matching blue eyeshadow to your blue hair? We’ll all be doing it soon.

 

Elle Fanning's nails at the Met Gala 2019
Elle Fanning

Are those... earrings on her nails?

Gemma Chan's hair and makeup at the Met Gala 2019
Gemma Chan

According to Gemma’s hairstylist, Owen Gould, her Met Gala look this year was influenced by "Cher’s 70s legendary long hair." Telling us: "I was inspired by Gemma's Tom Ford gown and it immediately reminded me of some of Cher's iconic and over the top Bob Mackie gowns from that era. Gemma and I discussed how Cher is the perfect influence and inspiration as well for this year’s Camp theme. The full combination of the gown, striking headpiece, and very long hair make for such an exquisite look."

Lupita Nyong’o's hair and makeup at the Met Gala 2019
Lupita Nyong’o

We’re seeing stars with Lupita’s look for the Met Gala and we like it!

 

Kate Moss's hair and makeup at the Met Gala 2019
Kate Moss

Just when you think you can’t love Kate Moss anymore, she goes and gives us *this*. Kate, who wore Pat McGrath’s makeup, looked picture perfect. And in case you’re wondering, she’s wearing the MatteTrance Lipstick in Christy with a slick of the LUST:Gloss in Divine Rose.

Kim Kardashian's hair and makeup at the Met Gala 2019
Kim Kardashian-West

Kim took on a whole new meaning to the word glowy, anyone else think she looks like she got caught in the rain? Be warned: we’ll all be going for the showered-on look in a year’s time.

 

Kristen Stewart's hair and makeup at the Met Gala 2019
Kristen Stewart

This is quite the wacky look from Kristen Stewart but do you think she cares what anyone else thinks of her orange eyebrows and orange hair? No, us neither.

Lily Collins's hair and makeup at the Met Gala 2019
Lily Collins

This is one lady who ALWAYS serves up a beauty moment at the Met Gala and this one was no different. From the big hair to the lilac eyes, we’re smitten.

Mindy Kaling's blonde hair at the Met Gala 2019
Mindy Kaling

Comedy star Mindy Kaling served up a hair transformation at the 2019 Met Gala. The brunette gave us a new blonde bombshell look and we think she looks incredible.

 

